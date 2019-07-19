Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams crack NFL.com's top duos list

Jul 19, 2019 at 02:30 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

It seems like lately the sports talk surrounding "best duo" has been reserved for the NBA; Russell Westbrook and James Harden joining forces, for instance. However the NFL still has an abundance of talented pairs.

Earlier this week, former NFL wide receiver and NFL Network analyst James Jones decided to rank his top five wideout duos from around the league, and the Oakland Raiders' tandem cracked the list.

When Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock traded for Antonio Brown, it was clear the Silver and Black meant business. The team followed up the blockbuster trade by signing Tyrell Williams away from the Los Angeles Chargers, which solidified the Raiders wide receiving corps as a bonafide threat, and Jones thinks the duo of Brown and Williams have the best chance to coexist.

"Of all my top duos, Brown and Williams best complement each other," Jones said via NFL.com. "Brown has been by far the most productive pass catcher in the NFL since 2013, leading the way with 686 receptions (Julio Jones is second with 565), 9,145 receiving yards (Jones is second with 8,574) and 67 receiving touchdowns (DeAndre Hopkins is second with 47). The former Steeler's dynamic and well-rounded skill set makes him dangerous anywhere on the field, and the addition of Williams gives Derek Carr a big, strong, deep target. The 6-foot-4 wideout has the speed to blow the top off defenses and routinely make the tough catch. Expect Jon Gruden to give this tandem a lot of opportunities in 2019."

The Raiders historically have had a handful of dynamic duos with Jerry Rice and Tim Brown in the early 2000s — and don't forget Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch in the mid-70s. AB and Williams have a long way to go if they want to be remembered as one of the best Raiders duos of all-time, but on paper, there's every reason to believe they're capable of etching their names in Raiders lore.

You can check out Jones' full list, here.

Previewing the wide receiver corps for 2019 in photos

Previewing the Raiders' new-look wide receiver corps heading into 2019 Training Camp. The group will feature seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown, free agent signing Tyrell Williams and fifth-round pick Hunter Renfrow.

WR Marcell Ateman
1 / 36

WR Marcell Ateman

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
WR Marcell Ateman
2 / 36

WR Marcell Ateman

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
WR Marcell Ateman
3 / 36

WR Marcell Ateman

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Antonio Brown
4 / 36

WR Antonio Brown

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Antonio Brown
5 / 36

WR Antonio Brown

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Antonio Brown
6 / 36

WR Antonio Brown

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Brian Burt
7 / 36

WR Brian Burt

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
WR Brian Burt
8 / 36

WR Brian Burt

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
WR Brian Burt
9 / 36

WR Brian Burt

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Montay Crockett
10 / 36

WR Montay Crockett

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Montay Crockett
11 / 36

WR Montay Crockett

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
WR Montay Crockett
12 / 36

WR Montay Crockett

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Keelan Doss
13 / 36

WR Keelan Doss

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Keelan Doss
14 / 36

WR Keelan Doss

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Keelan Doss
15 / 36

WR Keelan Doss

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Rico Gafford
16 / 36

WR Rico Gafford

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Rico Gafford
17 / 36

WR Rico Gafford

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Rico Gafford
18 / 36

WR Rico Gafford

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
WR Ryan Grant
19 / 36

WR Ryan Grant

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Ryan Grant
20 / 36

WR Ryan Grant

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Ryan Grant
21 / 36

WR Ryan Grant

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR/RS Dwayne Harris
22 / 36

WR/RS Dwayne Harris

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
WR/RS Dwayne Harris
23 / 36

WR/RS Dwayne Harris

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
WR/RS Dwayne Harris
24 / 36

WR/RS Dwayne Harris

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
WR Keon Hatcher
25 / 36

WR Keon Hatcher

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
WR Keon Hatcher
26 / 36

WR Keon Hatcher

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Keon Hatcher
27 / 36

WR Keon Hatcher

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR J.J. Nelson
28 / 36

WR J.J. Nelson

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR J.J. Nelson
29 / 36

WR J.J. Nelson

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR J.J. Nelson
30 / 36

WR J.J. Nelson

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
31 / 36

WR Hunter Renfrow

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
32 / 36

WR Hunter Renfrow

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
33 / 36

WR Hunter Renfrow

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
WR Tyrell Williams
34 / 36

WR Tyrell Williams

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Tyrell Williams
35 / 36

WR Tyrell Williams

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
WR Tyrell Williams
36 / 36

WR Tyrell Williams

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cliff Branch enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

After a wait that felt much too long to so many, the receiver has finally taken his place among the best to play the game.

news

Richard Seymour enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

'Richard is a great human being. That's what stood out to me right away when we first had him in New England,' Head Coach Josh McDaniels said, reflecting on his relationship with Seymour.

news

Dear Cliff: A letter to a legend and friend from Fred Biletnikoff

A tribute to the Raiders icon upon his Hall of Fame election penned by a teammate who knew him well.

news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 27-11 win over the Jaguars

The Silver and Black kicked off the preseason with a victory in the Hall of Fame Game; take a look back at all the highlights.

Advertising