Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams crack NFL.com's top duos list

It seems like lately the sports talk surrounding "best duo" has been reserved for the NBA; Russell Westbrook and James Harden joining forces, for instance. However the NFL still has an abundance of talented pairs.

Earlier this week, former NFL wide receiver and NFL Network analyst James Jones decided to rank his top five wideout duos from around the league, and the Oakland Raiders' tandem cracked the list.

When Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock traded for Antonio Brown, it was clear the Silver and Black meant business. The team followed up the blockbuster trade by signing Tyrell Williams away from the Los Angeles Chargers, which solidified the Raiders wide receiving corps as a bonafide threat, and Jones thinks the duo of Brown and Williams have the best chance to coexist.

"Of all my top duos, Brown and Williams best complement each other," Jones said via NFL.com. "Brown has been by far the most productive pass catcher in the NFL since 2013, leading the way with 686 receptions (Julio Jones is second with 565), 9,145 receiving yards (Jones is second with 8,574) and 67 receiving touchdowns (DeAndre Hopkins is second with 47). The former Steeler's dynamic and well-rounded skill set makes him dangerous anywhere on the field, and the addition of Williams gives Derek Carr a big, strong, deep target. The 6-foot-4 wideout has the speed to blow the top off defenses and routinely make the tough catch. Expect Jon Gruden to give this tandem a lot of opportunities in 2019."

The Raiders historically have had a handful of dynamic duos with Jerry Rice and Tim Brown in the early 2000s — and don't forget Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch in the mid-70s. AB and Williams have a long way to go if they want to be remembered as one of the best Raiders duos of all-time, but on paper, there's every reason to believe they're capable of etching their names in Raiders lore.