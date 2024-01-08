Antonio Pierce looks back at what he's learned over interim tenure

Following the win against the Broncos, several players commended Pierce on his ability to steer the ship when his time came. Pierce believes there were many great coaches in the locker room that could have successful fulfilled the role, but grateful he was chosen to led the way.

The former NFL linebacker said the experience gained this season has been invaluable. His main emphasis was always on trying to do the right thing, even if done by unconventional methods.

"Every team is different, every player is different. Every coaching staff is different. So, you do what works," said Pierce. "Whatever works and what's going to be right, that's what we're going to do. We're going to do what's right. ... I think what we've proven here is that you can be yourself, you can do things a certain way, and they can work.

"You don't have to be the cookie cutter, and I'm not going to be. If I'm staying here, that's not going to be me. I don't want our players or our staff to be like that. That's what brings the building the life. That's what allows us to come to work today every day with a smile and ready to work."