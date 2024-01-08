The Raiders' season ends in vastly different, yet similar fashion to how it started

With less than two minutes left in regulation, safety Tre’von Moehrig secured the last takeaway for the Raiders. It was a poetic way to wrap things up considering the emphasis put on turnovers throughout the offseason. The Silver and Black secured eight more takeaways this season than in 2022.

"It felt good to close out the season like that," said Moehrig. "We honed in on that all year and I think Raider Nation saw that we got our hands on the ball, took away the ball so hopefully we can continue to do that next year."

Antonio Pierce, who took over as interim head coach in Week 9, ended the year with a 5-4 record at the helm. Through the undeniable roller coaster of the 2023 season, the effort the Raiders gave can be commended. And most of all, they had fun through the ride.

"I was having fun as a linebacker coach but it's really cool being a head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," Pierce said. "Really cool being in front of a room of men who buy in and believe what you're telling them, what you're saying, how to do things.