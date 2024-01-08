Quick Snap: Raiders win their eighth straight matchup against Broncos in season finale

Along with Meyers' receiving touchdown, he rushed for a five-yard touchdown to put the first points on the board for the Silver and Black. The receiver is the third player in franchise history to record a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown in a single season.

The Raiders also received good production on the defensive side of ball. It was their eighth game this season holding an opposing offense to 17 points or less.

The front seven played fast and furious off the line of scrimmage, with linebacker Robert Spillane leading the team in total tackles (12). Additionally, the defensive unit pitched in five sacks on Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham from Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce, Adam Butler and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. In poetic fashion, the game ended with an interception from Tre’von Moehrig leading to the offense got in victory formation.