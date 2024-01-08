Quick Snap: Raiders win their eighth straight matchup against Broncos in season finale

The Las Vegas Raiders finished their 2023 season on a high note, defeating the Denver Broncos, 27-14, marking the eighth straight win over the AFC West rival.
Like any well functioning offense, success on the ground aided the unit in the passing game. Zamir White, starting in place of Josh Jacobs, had another impressive showing as the second-year running back finished with 112 rushing yards on 25 carries.
Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell went 20-of-31 for 244 passing yards and two touchdowns. His main target was fellow rookie Tre Tucker, who used his speed to dice up the Broncos secondary for a career-high 79 yards and five catches. O'Connell's two touchdowns were to Davante Adams to end the first half and Jakobi Meyers at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Along with Meyers' receiving touchdown, he rushed for a five-yard touchdown to put the first points on the board for the Silver and Black. The receiver is the third player in franchise history to record a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown in a single season.
The Raiders also received good production on the defensive side of ball. It was their eighth game this season holding an opposing offense to 17 points or less.
The front seven played fast and furious off the line of scrimmage, with linebacker Robert Spillane leading the team in total tackles (12). Additionally, the defensive unit pitched in five sacks on Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham from Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce, Adam Butler and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. In poetic fashion, the game ended with an interception from Tre’von Moehrig leading to the offense got in victory formation.
The win gave the Raiders a 8-9 record to end the season.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.