Halftime Report: Touchdown in final seconds gives Raiders 10-point lead at the half

Jan 07, 2024 at 02:53 PM
Offense heating up

The Silver and Black offense were first on the scoreboard thanks to a 5-yard Jakobi Meyers rushing touchdown on a 13-play, 78-yard drive. Meyers just the third player in franchise history to notch a receiving, rushing and passing touchdown in a single season – joining Tony Teresa (1960) and Marcus Allen (1983).

The Raiders kept that same energy as they drove down the field for a Daniel Carlson 49-yard field goal attempt to put the Raiders up by three with just over seven minutes remaining in the half.

O'Connell and Co. have generated 219 total yards of offense with Zamir White leading the team with 74 rushing yards and Tre Tucker with 74 receiving yards through the first half.

Wide receiver Davante Adams also had a half of his own, and with three receptions he now has over 100 receptions on the season. This marks his fourth consecutive season with 100+ receptions – tied for the longest active streak in the league. Adams also closed out the half with a three-yard receiving touchdown to put the Silver and Black ahead 17-7.

Defense stays stout

This Raiders defense has consistently shown why it's one of the top defenses as of late and today has been no different. The unit has held the Broncos to just 111 total yards of offense. Big plays such as sacks from Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson and Isaiah Pola-Mao have propelled the Silver and Black.

The sack from Wilson came in the second quarter as Denver was lined up on their 21-yard line, and pushed the Broncos back one yard. Isaiah Pola-Moa got in on the action just a few plays later, sacking Stidham for a loss of seven yards.

No stopping Madd Maxx

With the Broncos' first-and-10 on the Raiders 12-yard line, defensive end Maxx Crosby sacked Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham for a loss of 12 yards. The Condor now has 14.5 sacks on the season which is new single-season career high.

With two more sacks, the Pro Bowler would set a new franchise single-season record.

