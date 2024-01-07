Halftime Report: Touchdown in final seconds gives Raiders 10-point lead at the half

Offense heating up

The Silver and Black offense were first on the scoreboard thanks to a 5-yard Jakobi Meyers rushing touchdown on a 13-play, 78-yard drive. Meyers just the third player in franchise history to notch a receiving, rushing and passing touchdown in a single season – joining Tony Teresa (1960) and Marcus Allen (1983).

The Raiders kept that same energy as they drove down the field for a Daniel Carlson 49-yard field goal attempt to put the Raiders up by three with just over seven minutes remaining in the half.

O'Connell and Co. have generated 219 total yards of offense with Zamir White leading the team with 74 rushing yards and Tre Tucker with 74 receiving yards through the first half.