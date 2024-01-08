By the Numbers: Raiders wrap up their season with a victory against Denver

The Raiders finished out the season by hosting the Denver Broncos for a Week 18 matchup. Let's take a look at some of the key numbers that helped the Silver and Black grab one last win.
5
Wide receiver Davante Adams finished the season with five receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown in the Raiders' season finale against their AFC West rivals.
He capped off the season with a total 103 receptions which makes this his fourth consecutive season with 100+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards – one of four players to do so. Adams is also now the only player in Raiders history to have multiple seasons with 100+ receptions.
234
Punter AJ Cole punted four times on Sunday for 234 yards while also downing one inside the 20-yard line.
With his performance against the Broncos, he finished the season with the fourth-best punting average in the NFL since 2000 (a 45.1 net average). Cole put his Pro Bowl status on display as he had two 60-yard punts to bring his total to 16 punts of 60 yards in 2023, the second-most across the league.
112
Running back Zamir White has continued to make a name for himself. Since starting in place of Jacobs, he has tallied his first career touchdown and rushed for 397 yards on 84 attempts.
Against the Broncos in Week 18, White totaled 112 rushing yards on 25 carries. This marked his second-career 100+ rushing performance. He is the only player in franchise history to rush for more than 100 yards in two of his first four career starts.
90
Maxx Crosby reached new career highs in 2023.
The defensive end totaled 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks on the season. His new career-season high of 90 tackles makes him just the fifth defensive lineman since 2000 to reach that milestone.
110.1
Aidan O'Connell officially has one NFL season under his belt as he closed out the season on a high note. The rookie quarterback finished the season finale with a 110.1 passer rating while completing 20-of-31 pass attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns. O'Connell's passer rating against the Broncos is the second-best in a single game (minimum 30 attempts) from a rookie quarterback in franchise history - only behind his own 120.7 passer rating in Week 15.
