By the Numbers: Raiders wrap up their season with a victory against Denver

Jan 08, 2024 at 12:26 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Raiders finished out the season by hosting the Denver Broncos for a Week 18 matchup. Let's take a look at some of the key numbers that helped the Silver and Black grab one last win.

5

Wide receiver Davante Adams finished the season with five receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown in the Raiders' season finale against their AFC West rivals.

He capped off the season with a total 103 receptions which makes this his fourth consecutive season with 100+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards – one of four players to do so. Adams is also now the only player in Raiders history to have multiple seasons with 100+ receptions.

234

Punter AJ Cole punted four times on Sunday for 234 yards while also downing one inside the 20-yard line.

With his performance against the Broncos, he finished the season with the fourth-best punting average in the NFL since 2000 (a 45.1 net average). Cole put his Pro Bowl status on display as he had two 60-yard punts to bring his total to 16 punts of 60 yards in 2023, the second-most across the league.

112

Running back Zamir White has continued to make a name for himself. Since starting in place of Jacobs, he has tallied his first career touchdown and rushed for 397 yards on 84 attempts.

Against the Broncos in Week 18, White totaled 112 rushing yards on 25 carries. This marked his second-career 100+ rushing performance. He is the only player in franchise history to rush for more than 100 yards in two of his first four career starts.

90

Maxx Crosby reached new career highs in 2023.

The defensive end totaled 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks on the season. His new career-season high of 90 tackles makes him just the fifth defensive lineman since 2000 to reach that milestone.

110.1

Aidan O'Connell officially has one NFL season under his belt as he closed out the season on a high note. The rookie quarterback finished the season finale with a 110.1 passer rating while completing 20-of-31 pass attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns. O'Connell's passer rating against the Broncos is the second-best in a single game (minimum 30 attempts) from a rookie quarterback in franchise history - only behind his own 120.7 passer rating in Week 15.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos | Week 18

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo's (5) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo's (5) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler's (69) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler's (69) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins' (95) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins' (95) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White's (35) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White's (35) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 140

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and Interim General Manager Champ Kelly arrive to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and Interim General Manager Champ Kelly arrive to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 140

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 140

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen huddle before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) with his daughter Ella Rose before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) with his daughter Ella Rose before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) after rushing for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) after rushing for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a first down during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a first down during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) defends during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) defends during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) after making a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) after making a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with running back Zamir White (35) and tight end Zach Gentry (88) after making a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with running back Zamir White (35) and tight end Zach Gentry (88) after making a 33-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 21-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 21-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) exits the field after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) exits the field after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) exits the field after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
132 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) exits the field after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
133 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29), wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
134 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29), wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) and linebacker Amari Burney (56) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
136 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
137 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
138 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
139 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
140 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Defense led the way to top the Chiefs in Week 16

Take a look at a few of the key numbers from Week 16. 
news

By The Numbers: Looking back at the stats from the Raiders' outstanding Thursday performance

Take a look at some of the key numbers from the Week 15 win over the Chargers.
news

By the Numbers: A look at the Raiders' top performers at the bye week

The numbers show high productivity in all three phases from the Silver and Black this season.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders top the Jets to earn back-to-back wins

Take a look a few key numbers behind the Raiders' Week 10 primetime win against the Jets. 
news

By The Numbers: Raiders notch another win after a commanding Week 9 performance

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 30-6 victory over the Giants.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders stamp another win after a successful outing against the Patriots 

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 21-17 victory over New England. 
news

By the Numbers: Defense rises up in Raiders' Week 5 victory over Green Bay

Take a look at the numbers behind the Raiders' 17-13 primetime win over the Packers.
news

By the Numbers: Several dynamic performances led to Raiders' Week 1 victory over Broncos

The tale of the numbers behind the Raiders' 17-16 win over their AFC West opponent.
news

By the Numbers: The Silver and Black have reloaded in free agency

A few impressive numbers and statistics that showcase the Raiders' 2023 free agents signings. 
news

By the Numbers: Recapping the highlights and records of the 2022 season 

Breaking down the top statistics that impacted the Raiders' 2022 season.
news

By the Numbers: How three Raiders earned their AP 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team selections

A look at 2022 All-Pros Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Daniel Carlson's seasons.

Latest Content

news

Antonio Pierce looks back at what he's learned over interim tenure

Jan 08, 2024

Pierce ends the 2023 season with a 5-4 record as interim head coach, including a victory over a divisional opponent in Week 18.
audio

Raiders finish with a sweep, plus looking ahead to the offseason | Raiders Roundtable

Jan 08, 2024

JT The Brick, Eddie Paskal and Bucky Brooks recap the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos and look ahead to the 2024 offseason on Raiders Roundtable.
news

Raiders announce 15 Reserve/Future signings

Jan 08, 2024

14 of the 15 players finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.
news

Raiders' 2024 season opponents finalized 

Jan 08, 2024

The Silver and Black will host eight home games at Allegiant Stadium next season.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Week 18 Gameday Entertainment vs. Broncos

Jan 08, 2024

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders wrap up their season with a victory against Denver

Jan 08, 2024

Take a look at some of the key numbers from the Raiders' season finale. 
video

Coach Pierce: 'My resume is on the grass'

Jan 08, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce reflects on the 2023 season and discusses his mindset moving forward.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos | Week 18

Jan 08, 2024

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Victoria ante Denver culmina temporada para los Malosos

Jan 08, 2024

Los Raiders dejaron un grato sabor de boca al ganar por tercera vez en sus últimos cuatro juegos de la campaña con un triunfo frente a los Broncos.
audio

Coach Pierce End-of-Season Press Conference - 1.8.24 | RPP

Jan 08, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media following the conclusion of the Raiders' 2023 season.
audio

Jimmy Garoppolo and Jermaine Eluemunor End-of-Season Media Availability - 1.8.24 | RPP

Jan 08, 2024

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor address the media in the locker room.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos

Jan 08, 2024

The Silver and Black finished out the season strong with a win over an AFC West rival.
View All
Advertising