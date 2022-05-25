Brawn and Brains: How running backs Zamir White, Brittain Brown stood out in their college careers

No one man should have all that power

If you don't adequately wrap up Zamir White on a tackle, you're toast.

White picked up the nickname "Zeus" for a reason, he will run over you. The running back's greatest strength is his ability to keep his feet running on plays. White excels at running through contact and the film frequently shows two or three defenders trying to take him down on tackles. Last season White averaged more than five yards per carry with 580 yards after contact and 31 broken tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder believes his biggest strengths include running "downhill, fast, powerful, quick [and to] make guys miss." White said after being drafted that he models his game after Leonard Fournette and fellow Georgia running back Nick Chubb, who both can be seen as two solid comparisons to White's game. Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels couldn't pass up the opportunity to add someone of White's skillset to the roster.

"He's played against a real high level of competition. He's a physical, tough, downhill runner," said McDaniels. "He's got burst and speed. He'll be physical in blitz pickup. They didn't throw him the ball a ton, but he's got adequate ability in the passing game."