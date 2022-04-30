Q&A with Zamir White on being drafted, winning a national championship and his love for horseback riding

LE: How did you get into horseback riding?

ZW: I've been into it my whole life. I started riding when I was 4-5 years old. Growing up, my grandpa had horses, and we still have them. But growing up, my grandfather had horses and we used to ride them all the time.

LE: So you're telling me you just like to chill out in the country of North Carolina and ride horses?

ZW: Deep country, out in Laurinburg, North Carolina.

LE: So is that how you got the nickname 'Zeus'? From riding horses and being athletic?