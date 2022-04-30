Raiders trade up to No. 122, select RB Zamir White

Apr 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1920x1080 (1)

The Las Vegas Raiders moved up a few picks in the fourth round to take their guy – running back Zamir White from Georgia.

The Silver and Black traded their Nos. 126 and 227 picks to the Minnesota Vikings in return for Nos. 122 and 250. With the 122nd pick, they got a national championship-winning running back in Zamir White. The running back is coming off a career season with the Bulldogs, rushing for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns his junior season. In his three seasons at Georgia, he ran for 2,043 yards and 25 touchdowns. In the 2022 CFB National Championship game, Zamir White ran for 84 yards and a touchdown in the 33-18 victory for the Bulldogs.

"White is a naturally powerful runner with a lower half that is hard to knock off-balance no matter how clean the shot," Lance Zierlein said in his analysis of White. "[H]e's a formidable 'thunder' back waiting to be paired with a 'lightning' cohort and will give running games a chance to test the resolve of defenses for four full quarters."

Draft Pick: RB Zamir White

With the 122th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select running back Zamir White.

RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
1 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Aaron Doster/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
2 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Mike Stewart/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
3 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
4 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
5 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Butch Dill/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
6 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
7 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
8 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Butch Dill/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
9 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
10 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
11 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
12 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
13 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
14 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
15 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
16 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
17 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
18 / 18

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Q&A: Matthew Butler brings a passion for serving the community with him to Las Vegas

Raiders.com spoke with fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler from Tennessee regarding his first impressions of Las Vegas and what he hopes he can provide to the Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know T Thayer Munford Jr.

The Silver and Black got more offensive line depth with the first of their two seventh-round picks.

news

Raiders land Brittain Brown with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Brown attended Duke University for three seasons before transferring to UCLA for his final two years of eligibility.

news

Raiders select Thayer Munford Jr. with the No. 238 pick

The Silver and Black add more depth in the trenches with their first of two seventh-round selections.

news

Overwhelmed with emotion, DL Neil Farrell Jr. is thrilled to be a Raider

'To be honest with you, there was so much emotion going through my head, I don't even remember the call,' the fourth-round pick told the media Saturday.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DT Matthew Butler

Learn more about the Raiders' fifth-round draft pick hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina.

news

Q&A with Zamir White on being drafted, winning a national championship and his love for horseback riding

Raiders.com chops it up with fourth-round pick Zamir White from the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

news

Tennessee DT Matthew Butler selected at No. 175 by the Raiders

Spending five seasons with the Volunteer, Butler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts, totaling 152 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

news

Raiders trade No. 164 pick to the Los Angeles Rams

The Silver and Black received Pick 175 (fifth round) and 238 (seventh round) in the trade.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DL Neil Farrell Jr.

The Raiders bolstered the defensive line with one of their fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Player Profile: Get to know RB Zamir White

The Raiders kicked off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by trading up four picks to add to their running back corps.

news

Defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. selected after Raiders trade up to No. 126

The Raiders pulled off another trade with the Vikings to take the national championship-winning defensive lineman from LSU.

Advertising