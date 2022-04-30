Raiders trade up to No. 122, select RB Zamir White

The Silver and Black traded their Nos. 126 and 227 picks to the Minnesota Vikings in return for Nos. 122 and 250. With the 122nd pick, they got a national championship-winning running back in Zamir White. The running back is coming off a career season with the Bulldogs, rushing for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns his junior season. In his three seasons at Georgia, he ran for 2,043 yards and 25 touchdowns. In the 2022 CFB National Championship game, Zamir White ran for 84 yards and a touchdown in the 33-18 victory for the Bulldogs.