Player Profile: Get to know RB Zamir White

The Raiders kicked off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by trading up four picks to add to their running back corps with Zamir White out of Georgia.
Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition below.
Name: Zamir White
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 6-foot, 214 pounds
Hometown: Laurinburg, NC
School: Georgia
1. Nicknamed Zeus, White has lived up to the moniker, becoming a star for the Bulldogs over his three seasons with the team. He was a five-star recruit out of high school and was rated as the No. 1 running back in the nation (ninth ranked player overall) for the Class of 2015, according to 247Sports.com. At Georgia, he totaled 2,043 rushing yards on 382 attempts with 25 touchdowns.
2. White has torn each of his ACLs, but it hasn't stopped him from tearing up the field. He first tore his right ACL during a high school state championship win in 2017, his senior season. Georgia was still committed to the running back despite the injury. Then in 2018, White tore the ACL in his left knee on a non-contact play in practice, missing his first college season. "That one hurt me because I had just gotten back, and I was like, 'finally, my groove is back,''' White said at the time.
He found his groove again though, as he helped lead Georgia to its first championship in 41 years this past season – a game in which he totaled 84 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 attempts. White was also the school's leading rusher in past two seasons.
3. The running back has overcome even more adversity; he was born with multiple medical issues, including a cleft lip and cleft palate, and was initially given two weeks to live. Through frequent hospital visits, the support of his family and a strong work ethic, White rose above it all to reach his dreams of playing football at a high level.
4. While the Georgia Bulldog was already on the radar, he raised his draft stock even higher at the Combine, recording back-to-back 4.47 40-yard dash times. He added on a 33.5 vertical jump and 128 broad jump. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlien labeled White a "weight-room warrior with five-star physique" who plays with elevated physicality.
