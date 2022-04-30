Player Profile: Get to know RB Brittain Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2022 draft by selecting a running back out of UCLA in Brittain Brown.
Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition below.
Name: Brittain Brown
Position: Running back
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
Hometown: Canton, Georgia
School: UCLA
1. Brown began his collegiate career at Duke, where he accumulated 1,126 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 attempts. After three seasons as a Blue Devil, the running back transferred to UCLA ahead of the 2020 season and recorded 1,158 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 184 attempts. In his final season with the Bruins in 2021, Brown ranked second on the team in yards from scrimmage (744), was awarded the Kenneth S. Washington Award for Outstanding Senior and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection by league coaches.
2. Football runs in the family for Brittain Brown. His father, Keith, was a member of the Army West Point football team from 1987-90, playing at defensive end, while Brittain's brother, Blace, played as a cornerback at Troy University from 2014-18. Additionally, Brittain and Blace are nephews of football great Herschel Walker.
3. His unique name comes from his parents and their love of travel. Pronounced like the country of Britain, Brown's father chose to add an extra "t" to make the first name stand out.
4. Brown has noted multiple times that he models his games after a very well-known running back and his idol: Adrian Peterson.
"I think he's the best running back to ever do it," Brown told the LA Times in 2021. "He can juke you, spin on you, lower that shoulder and run you over, catch the ball. He almost never got injured and when he did, he came back and had the greatest season of all time, so he just really inspired me."
With the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select running back Brittain Brown.