Player Profile: Get to know RB Brittain Brown

Apr 30, 2022 at 04:34 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2022 draft by selecting a running back out of UCLA in Brittain Brown.

Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition below.

Name: Brittain Brown

Position: Running back

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Hometown: Canton, Georgia

School: UCLA

1. Brown began his collegiate career at Duke, where he accumulated 1,126 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 attempts. After three seasons as a Blue Devil, the running back transferred to UCLA ahead of the 2020 season and recorded 1,158 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 184 attempts. In his final season with the Bruins in 2021, Brown ranked second on the team in yards from scrimmage (744), was awarded the Kenneth S. Washington Award for Outstanding Senior and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection by league coaches.

2. Football runs in the family for Brittain Brown. His father, Keith, was a member of the Army West Point football team from 1987-90, playing at defensive end, while Brittain's brother, Blace, played as a cornerback at Troy University from 2014-18. Additionally, Brittain and Blace are nephews of football great Herschel Walker.

3. His unique name comes from his parents and their love of travel. Pronounced like the country of Britain, Brown's father chose to add an extra "t" to make the first name stand out.

4. Brown has noted multiple times that he models his games after a very well-known running back and his idol: Adrian Peterson.

"I think he's the best running back to ever do it," Brown told the LA Times in 2021. "He can juke you, spin on you, lower that shoulder and run you over, catch the ball. He almost never got injured and when he did, he came back and had the greatest season of all time, so he just really inspired me."

Draft Pick: RB Brittain Brown

With the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select running back Brittain Brown.

RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
1 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
2 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
3 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
4 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
5 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
6 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
7 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
8 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
9 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
10 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
11 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
12 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
13 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
14 / 14

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Q&A: Matthew Butler brings a passion for serving the community with him to Las Vegas

Raiders.com spoke with fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler from Tennessee regarding his first impressions of Las Vegas and what he hopes he can provide to the Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know T Thayer Munford Jr.

The Silver and Black got more offensive line depth with the first of their two seventh-round picks.

news

Raiders land Brittain Brown with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Brown attended Duke University for three seasons before transferring to UCLA for his final two years of eligibility.

news

Raiders select Thayer Munford Jr. with the No. 238 pick

The Silver and Black add more depth in the trenches with their first of two seventh-round selections.

news

Overwhelmed with emotion, DL Neil Farrell Jr. is thrilled to be a Raider

'To be honest with you, there was so much emotion going through my head, I don't even remember the call,' the fourth-round pick told the media Saturday.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DT Matthew Butler

Learn more about the Raiders' fifth-round draft pick hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina.

news

Q&A with Zamir White on being drafted, winning a national championship and his love for horseback riding

Raiders.com chops it up with fourth-round pick Zamir White from the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

news

Tennessee DT Matthew Butler selected at No. 175 by the Raiders

Spending five seasons with the Volunteer, Butler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts, totaling 152 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

news

Raiders trade No. 164 pick to the Los Angeles Rams

The Silver and Black received Pick 175 (fifth round) and 238 (seventh round) in the trade.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DL Neil Farrell Jr.

The Raiders bolstered the defensive line with one of their fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Player Profile: Get to know RB Zamir White

The Raiders kicked off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by trading up four picks to add to their running back corps.

Advertising