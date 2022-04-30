Raiders land Brittain Brown with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 03:41 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

BrittainBrown

Rounding the Las Vegas Raiders 2022 NFL Draft class, the team selected running back Brittain Brown with the No. 250 pick.

Brown attended Duke University for three seasons before transferring to UCLA for his final two years of eligibility. With over 400 career carries, he racked up 2,284 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. The versatile back has also caught 41 receptions for 431 yards in collegiate career.

"Bigger running back with good vision," said a CBS Sports profile on Brown. "Patient at the line of scrimmage. Uses his blocks well. Shows good balance. Does a good job of slowing his feet in space. Average pass catcher."

Related Content

news

Q&A: Matthew Butler brings a passion for serving the community with him to Las Vegas

Raiders.com spoke with fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler from Tennessee regarding his first impressions of Las Vegas and what he hopes he can provide to the Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know T Thayer Munford Jr.

The Silver and Black got more offensive line depth with the first of their two seventh-round picks.

news

Raiders select Thayer Munford Jr. with the No. 238 pick

The Silver and Black add more depth in the trenches with their first of two seventh-round selections.

news

Overwhelmed with emotion, DL Neil Farrell Jr. is thrilled to be a Raider

'To be honest with you, there was so much emotion going through my head, I don't even remember the call,' the fourth-round pick told the media Saturday.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DT Matthew Butler

Learn more about the Raiders' fifth-round draft pick hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina.

news

Q&A with Zamir White on being drafted, winning a national championship and his love for horseback riding

Raiders.com chops it up with fourth-round pick Zamir White from the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

news

Tennessee DT Matthew Butler selected at No. 175 by the Raiders

Spending five seasons with the Volunteer, Butler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts, totaling 152 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

news

Raiders trade No. 164 pick to the Los Angeles Rams

The Silver and Black received Pick 175 (fifth round) and 238 (seventh round) in the trade.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DL Neil Farrell Jr.

The Raiders bolstered the defensive line with one of their fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Player Profile: Get to know RB Zamir White

The Raiders kicked off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by trading up four picks to add to their running back corps.

news

Defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. selected after Raiders trade up to No. 126

The Raiders pulled off another trade with the Vikings to take the national championship-winning defensive lineman from LSU.

Advertising