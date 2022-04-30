Raiders land Brittain Brown with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Rounding the Las Vegas Raiders 2022 NFL Draft class, the team selected running back Brittain Brown with the No. 250 pick.

Brown attended Duke University for three seasons before transferring to UCLA for his final two years of eligibility. With over 400 career carries, he racked up 2,284 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. The versatile back has also caught 41 receptions for 431 yards in collegiate career.