Breaking down the Raiders' playoff odds heading into Week 16

After a much-needed win in Cleveland, the Raiders sit in the 10th seed in the AFC with postseason hopes alive thanks to a Daniel Carlson game-winning field goal.

Looking at the playoff picture through FiveThirtyEight's predictions, the Silver and Black currently have an 11% chance at getting into the postseason. That number jumps to 20% with a win over Denver, of which the Raiders have a projected 53% chance of winning. As it stands, the Silver and Black have a shot at getting the fifth, sixth or seventh seeds.

In order to move up to the seventh seed this week, the Raiders will need to win plus: a Bills loss to the Patriots, a Ravens loss to the Bengals and a Steelers loss to the Chiefs.

Every game from here on out is pivotal for the Raiders, especially the two upcoming division contests against the Broncos and Chargers. The conference is wide open for changes to playoff seeding within the next three weeks with five teams at 8-6 and four at 7-7.