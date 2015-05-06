Brown, Flores and Others Share Thoughts on Del Rio

There's a new man leading the Silver and Black into 2015 - Jack Del Rio.

During his first few months as head coach in Oakland, the Raiders have upgraded their roster as well as the team's practice facility in Alameda, Calif.

We recently caught up with several former Raiders at the Fred Biletnikoff Invitational Golf Tournament and heard their thoughts on Coach Del Rio and the state of the Raiders.

TE Raymond Chester:

"He knows what the culture here was, and I think step-by-step we will rebuild that culture, and that's what it's all about too – building a culture and work ethic that says, work hard, win. Play hard. Play 60 minutes, and that's what I think he'll bring. I think he's done a good job of assembling a coaching staff that the guys can respect and will learn from and we're just wishing him well."

RB Vance Mueller:

"I went to [Head Coach Jack Del Rio's] press conference and being a longtime coach with Jacksonville for nine years and then going back to coordinating, it reminds me a lot of what Pete Carroll went through and maybe even [Bill] Belichick went through a little bit. There are a lot of things you do your first time around and then you get your second crack at it, you really have a good vision of what you want to accomplish. Jack seemed like he was right on point and knew what he wants to do and how he wants to accomplish it."

Hall of Fame WR Fred Biletnikoff:

"I like Jack. The thing about him is, he's a good, tough guy. He's a no-nonsense guy and his organization is just beyond limits and he does a terrific job with everything. He really demands a lot from the players. He's a fair guy, but a tough guy, and I think that's what the team needs. I think going forward with Jack is a great move."

OL Lincoln Kennedy:

"For quite some time, the Raiders have been looking for someone to lead the ship and take the family to the next level. We've been down for a few years, but here's another opportunity for a coaching staff to get it right."

QB and Head Coach Tom Flores:

"He [Head Coach Jack Del Rio] was an outstanding football player in college and has coached, so hopefully he'll have good continuity and get off to a good start and stay healthy.

Hall of Fame WR Tim Brown:

"Jack is one of those guys that should have been a Raider. He should have played in the Raiders uniform. He has that kind of mentality, and the fact that he is the coach now of the Raiders, the experience that he brings to the table is something that we haven't had at the head coach position in a long time. I think it's going to be an exciting time for us."

QB Daryle Lamonica: