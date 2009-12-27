Browns Defeat Raiders 23-9

The Cleveland Browns defeated The Oakland Raiders 23-9 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland in 2009 Regular Season Week 16 action. The game time temperature was 34°F with the wind out of the SW at 6-12 m.p.h. K Sebastian Janikowski broke his own team record for longest field goal with a 61-yarder, the third longest field goal in NFL history.

The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. K Phil Dawson's opening kickoff was fielded and downed in the end zone for a touchback by FB Marcel Reece. The Raiders offense took the field at their 20 with Charlie Frye at quarterback. Two plays later, a Frye pass intended for RB Darren McFadden was intercepted by David Bowens and returned to the Raiders 17. Derek Anderson got the start at quarterback for the Browns. Two plays later, RB Jerome Harrison slashed his way for a 17-yard touchdown run. Dawson's extra point was good and the Browns led 7-0 with 13:32 left in the first quarter.

Reece returned the ensuing kickoff 23 yards to the Oakland 26. The Raiders went three-and-out and P Shane Lechler's 53-yard punt was returned 14 yards by WR Joshua Cribbs to the Cleveland 31. Dawson increased the Browns lead to 10-0 with 8:16 left in the first quarter with a 42-yard field goal that capped a 10-play, 45-yard drive.

RB Gary Russell returned the ensuing kickoff 20 yards to the Raiders 26. The Raiders drove to the Browns 26 but had to settle for a K Sebastian Janikowski 44-yard field goal. The successful kick capped a 9-play, 48-yard drive and cut the Browns lead to 10-3 with 2:48 left in the first quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff bounced and was covered by Harrison at the Cleveland 25. The Raiders held the Browns to a three-and-out thanks to three tackles for loss. P Reggie Hodges came on and punted the ball away to WR Johnnie Lee Higgins who returned the punt to midfield. The Raiders were unable to capitalize on the good field position and Lechler came on to punt on 4th and 8 at the 48. Cribbs returned the punt to the Browns 9 as the first quarter came to a close.

The Raiders held the Browns to another three-and-out. Hodges punted to Higgins who was hit after he made a fair catch signal but before he caught the ball. The Browns were penalized and the Raiders offense took over at the Browns 30. The Raiders were unable to get in the end zone and Janikowski's 34-yard field goal cut the Browns lead to 10-6 with 11:12 left in the second quarter.

Cribbs returned the ensuing kickoff to the Browns 29. The Browns drove into Raiders territory but the Raiders forced a punt. Hodges punt was batted at the goal line and downed at the Raiders 1-yard line. The Raiders moved out to their own 40 before the drive stalled and Lechler came on to punt. Cribbs fielded the punt on one hop and was pushed out of bounds at the Cleveland 21. A penalty backed the Browns up to their 7.

A series of personal fouls moved the Browns down the field and they capitalized when Anderson connected with WR Mohamed Massaquoi for a touchdown. The extra point was good and Cleveland led 17-6 with 18 seconds left in the second quarter.

LB Sam Williams returned the squib kick to the Oakland 42. A few plays later Janikowski broke his team record for longest field goal when he drilled a 61-yard field goal right down the middle to cut the Browns lead to 17-9 at halftime.

The Browns used a Harrison kickoff return to set up Dawson's 33-yard field goal which have the Browns a 20-9 lead with 11:07 left in the third quarter.

Reece returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 22. The Raiders drive stalled and Lechler's punt bounced out of bounds at the Cleveland 27. The Browns drove deep into Raiders territory but DE Greg Ellis recovered a fumble at the Oakland 6. The Raiders moved out to the 32 but the drive stalled. The Browns took over at their 30 after Cribbs returned a Lechler punt.

Cleveland drove out past the 40 but the Raiders defense held on 3rd down and forced a punt. Higgins called for and made a fair catch at the Raiders 20. The Raiders were on the move but a Frye pass for Higgins deep in Browns territory was intercepted and returned to the Raiders 49.

The Browns drove to the Raiders 16 before settling for a Dawson field goal attempt. The successful 34-yard kick gave the Browns a 23-9 lead with 8:31 left in the 4th quarter.

After the kick return and a penalty, the Raiders took over at their 6. Frye and the Raiders drove to the Cleveland 2 before facing 3rd and goal. Frye's pass for WR Louis Murphy was intercepted in the end zone. Head Coach Tom Cable challenged the ruling on the field. The call was overturned, the defensive back was out of bounds, and the Raiders had 4th and goal at the 2. Frye's pass was incomplete and the Browns took over at their own 2. The Raiders held them to a three-and-out and Higgins called for and made a fair catch at the Oakland 46.

The Raiders drove into Browns territory but Frye was picked off by Eric Wright inside the 5-yard line with just under 3:00 to play.