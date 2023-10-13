Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 6 vs. Patriots

The Patriots have not found their offensive rhythm in 2023, with Mac Jones and Co. struggling to adapt to a new system. The inconsistent blocking at the point of attack has robbed the Patriots of a potent running game that features a pair of big-bodied backs with "smash and dash" potential. If the offensive line can control the trenches and establish the run, Jones could flourish as a play-action passer who tosses darts to Hunter Henry between the hashes. If Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker can make a few plays on vertical throws, the Patriots could challenge the Raiders with a balanced approach that keeps defenders on their heels.