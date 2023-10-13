Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 6 vs. Patriots

Oct 13, 2023 at 01:00 PM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's the Guy?

Despite his pedestrian production and inconsistent performance, the Patriots' hopes hinge on the play of Mac Jones. The third-year pro has struggled to adapt to Bill O'Brien's offense, but the former Pro Bowler can wheel and deal from the pocket when given time. If the Patriots keep No. 10 upright, he can shred the defense with pinpoint throws to open targets at short-to-intermediate range.

Know His Name

Hunter Henry is the Patriots' most dependable option in the passing game. The veteran tight end excels at playing the "post up" game over the middle of the field, utilizing his size and strength to create separation from overmatched defenders on contested balls on key downs.

Related Links

Don't Sleep On…

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott have not posted impressive numbers, but the big-bodied running back tandem can punish opponents between the tackles. As downhill runners with exceptional size and strength, they can drop a series of body shots that wear down the Raiders defense over four quarters.

Under Pressure

Although six Super Bowl rings would seemingly keep a legendary head coach off the hot seat, Bill Belichick faces intense criticism for the Patriots' slow start. The 1-4 start is part of a recent trend of futility that has led to questions regarding his track record as a talent evaluator and tactician since Tom Brady's departure in 2019.

Matchup to Watch

Ja'Whaun Bentley vs. Josh Jacobs

If the Patriots attempt to force the Raiders to play left-handed, they will likely throw extra bodies into the box to keep the reigning NFL rushing champion under control. Bentley could play a significant role in the game plan as a "see ball, get ball" defender with speed, quickness and burst to shadow Jacobs' every move within the box.

Offensive Strategy

The Patriots have not found their offensive rhythm in 2023, with Mac Jones and Co. struggling to adapt to a new system. The inconsistent blocking at the point of attack has robbed the Patriots of a potent running game that features a pair of big-bodied backs with "smash and dash" potential. If the offensive line can control the trenches and establish the run, Jones could flourish as a play-action passer who tosses darts to Hunter Henry between the hashes. If Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker can make a few plays on vertical throws, the Patriots could challenge the Raiders with a balanced approach that keeps defenders on their heels.

Defensive Strategy

Bill Belichick is the master of throwing disruptive tactics at opponents. The six-time Super Bowl winner will attempt to take away Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams with loaded boxes and bracket coverage, but the Patriots might lack the talent to get it done. Although the scheme could give Josh McDaniels fits, the Raiders' superior talent could expose the Patriots' flaws in key moments.

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Packers

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiderette Devyn in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 120

Raiderette Devyn in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tatiana in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 120

Raiderette Tatiana in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 120

Raiderette Jenna is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 120

Raiderette Jenna is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 120

Raiderette Kennedy in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 120

Raiderette Jenna is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Cierra, Jenna, Makenna P., Maddie and Camille in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 120

Raiderettes Cierra, Jenna, Makenna P., Maddie and Camille in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelsey walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 120

Raiderette Kelsey walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Madison walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 120

Raiderette Madison walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 120

Raiderette Kylie walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 120

Raiderette Kennedy performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meghan performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 120

Raiderette Meghan performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Annalise during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 120

Raiderette Annalise during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lilah during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 120

Raiderette Lilah during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Pip during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 120

Raiderette Pip during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 120

Raiderette Makenna P. during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 120

Raiderette Brittany during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelsey during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 120

Raiderette Kelsey during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna Z. during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 120

Raiderette Makenna Z. during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 120

Raiderette Makenna P. during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 120

Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meghan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 120

Raiderette Meghan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 120

Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cheyanne on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 120

Raiderette Cheyanne on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 120

Raiderette Brittany on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 120

Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meekela on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 120

Raiderette Meekela on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 120

Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 120

Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Line 3 of the Raiderettes on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 120

Line 3 of the Raiderettes on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 120

Raiderette Brittany on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Ashley on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 120

Raiderette Ashley on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 120

Raiderette Maddie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Danielle on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 120

Raiderette Danielle on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Madison on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 120

Raiderette Madison on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 120

Raiderette Kylie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tatiana on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 120

Raiderette Tatiana on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lexie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 120

Raiderette Lexie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Claudia on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 120

Raiderette Claudia on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Megan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 120

Raiderette Megan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 120

Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 120

Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 120

Raiderette Kennedy on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 120

Raiderette Maddie perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn walks onto the field for a performance during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 120

Raiderette Camryn walks onto the field for a performance during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Ashley perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 120

Raiderette Ashley perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Devyn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 120

Raiderette Devyn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lilah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 120

Raiderette Lilah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cierra performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 120

Raiderette Cierra performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Line 4 of the Raiderettes performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 120

Line 4 of the Raiderettes performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lilah performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 120

Raiderette Lilah performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Line 4 of the Raiderettes performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 120

Line 4 of the Raiderettes performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Line 4 of the Raiderettes performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 120

Line 4 of the Raiderettes performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Ashley performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 120

Raiderette Ashley performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jordie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 120

Raiderette Jordie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 120

Raiderette Monica performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Claudia performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 120

Raiderette Claudia performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Madison on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 120

Raiderette Madison on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Danielle on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 120

Raiderette Danielle on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 120

Raiderette Jenna on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Danielle on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 120

Raiderette Danielle on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 120

Raiderette Kylie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 120

Raiderette Camryn on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Megan on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 120

Raiderette Megan on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 120

Raiderette Vicky on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Audrey on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 120

Raiderette Audrey on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lexie on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 120

Raiderette Lexie on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 120

Raiderette Kylie on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 120

Raiderette Vicky on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 120

Raiderette Kylee on the stage for halftime during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Audrey performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 120

Raiderette Audrey performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 120

Raiderette Vicky performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 120

Raiderette Maddie performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 120

Raiderette Camryn performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 120

Raiderette Maddie performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 120

Raiderette Kennedy performs with rappers Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Quik during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 120

Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 120

Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 120

Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 120

Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 120

Raiderette Brittany performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 120

Raiderette Camryn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 120

Raiderette Brittany performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Ashley on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 120

Raiderette Ashley on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelsey on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 120

Raiderette Kelsey on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Devyn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 120

Raiderette Devyn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Shayla on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 120

Raiderette Shayla on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 120

Raiderette Maddie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Devyn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 120

Raiderette Devyn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Line 4 of the Raiderettes on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 120

Line 4 of the Raiderettes on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 120

Raiderette Maddie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelsey on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 120

Raiderette Kelsey on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Ashley on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 120

Raiderette Ashley on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Devyn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 120

Raiderette Devyn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 120

Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lexie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 120

Raiderette Lexie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 120

Raiderette Maddie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 120

Raiderette Jenna on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lexie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 120

Raiderette Lexie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Danielle on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 120

Raiderette Danielle on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Audrey on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 120

Raiderette Audrey on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 120

Raiderette Monica on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 120

Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Megan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 120

Raiderette Megan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Annalise on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 120

Raiderette Annalise on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 120

Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 120

Raiderette Monica on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 120

Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cheyanne on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 120

Raiderette Cheyanne on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 120

Raiderette Makenna P. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 120

Raiderette Kennedy on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 120

Raiderette Makenna P. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cheyanne on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 120

Raiderette Cheyanne on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 120

Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 120

Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Line 3 of the Raiderettes on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 120

Line 3 of the Raiderettes on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 120

Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meekela on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 120

Raiderette Meekela on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monet performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 120

Raiderette Monet performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 120

Raiderette Kennedy on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: 'Ball security will be a high priority' for Patriots as they prepare for a dynamic Raiders defense 

Take a look at what the Patriots' coaches and players had to say about the Week 6 matchup.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Connections: Jakobi Meyers learned to do 'the hard things right' in New England, applying it with the Raiders

The former Patriots receiver is in the midst of a standout debut season in the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders-Patriots Week 6 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots. 

Latest Content

news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 6 vs. Patriots

Oct 13, 2023

Bill Belichick is the master of throwing disruptive tactics at opponents, and will attempt to take away Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams with loaded boxes and bracket coverage, writes Brooks.
news

What They're Saying: 'Ball security will be a high priority' for Patriots as they prepare for a dynamic Raiders defense 

Oct 13, 2023

Take a look at what the Patriots' coaches and players had to say about the Week 6 matchup.
audio

State of the Patriots, the rise of Jakobi Meyers and more with Albert Breer | RPN

Oct 13, 2023

The MMQB's Albert Breer on the upcoming Raiders-Patriots matchup, opportunities for the Silver and Black's defense in Week 6, quarterback Mac Jones and more.
video

'The biggest thing is just to be ready for anything': Coach McDaniels details final prep for Patriots, provides injury updates

Oct 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on final preparations for the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 10.13.23 | Week 6 vs. Patriots | RPP

Oct 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Oct 13, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
gallery

Photos: Silver and Black League's kick-off

Oct 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders host a kick-off and Raiders Junior Training Camp for the Silver and Black League.
audio

Maxx Crosby is consistently wrecking games and elevating the Raiders defense | The Morning Grind

Oct 13, 2023

Former Pro Bowl tackle Lincoln Kennedy recaps the Raiders' Week 5 victory over the Green Bay Packers and dives into the dominant play of defensive end Maxx Crosby on this edition of The Morning Grind.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school football teams

Oct 13, 2023

The Raiders visited Cheyanne High School and Western High School to hype the teams up for their matchup this week.
video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 6 vs. Patriots feat. Charles Woodson, Albert Breer and Jason Horowitz

Oct 12, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, The MMQB's Albert Breer and the voice of the Raiders Jason Horowitz to preview the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.
audio

Amik Robertson's versatility is paying off | UFR

Oct 12, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with cornerback Amik Robertson about his interception against the Packers, defensive end Maxx Crosby and facing the Patriots on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Connections: Jakobi Meyers learned to do 'the hard things right' in New England, applying it with the Raiders

Oct 12, 2023

The former Patriots receiver is in the midst of a standout debut season in the Silver and Black.
View All
Advertising