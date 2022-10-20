Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 7 vs. Texans

The Texans offense utilizes a no-frills approach to minimize mistakes and miscues. The run-centric game plans feature a rugged runner in Dameon Pierce, but offensive coaches will sacrifice sizzle for stability when it comes to playcalling. The Texans want to pound the ball between the tackles to shorten the clock and set up a shot play to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins on a play-action pass. If the Texans are able to play the game within their comfort zone, they can turn the contest into a fourth-quarter battle that is won on flawless execution at the end of the game.