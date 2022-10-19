Versus: Josh Jacobs has been keeping defenses up at night

Josh Jacobs vs. the Texans defense

Josh Jacobs has been the cream of the crop among running backs in the NFL this season. And that'll be a problem for the Houston Texans.

Even with the Raiders on a bye last week, Jacobs is still top three in the league in rushing yards, rushing first downs, rushing yards after contact and broken tackles. The fourth-year back out of Alabama has been running like a man on mission in his past two games, as he continues to thrive in his role as the workhorse back.

"Josh has done a great job in terms of accepting his role and obviously, playing well in his role," said offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. "He played a little bit more on third down this past week against Kansas City, and that's a tribute to him in terms of knowing that protection, knowing the run schemes and knowing the passing game. ... You hand Josh Jacobs the ball and he does a good job reading the run, reads it the right way, stays true, follows Jak [Jakob Johnson], follows the tackles' blocks, follows the guards' blocks.

"He's done a good job and he's taking care of the football. I think that's the main thing that we like to see from running back, or anybody who carries the football. Are they taking care of it? Is the ball coming out? We preach ball security ad nauseam in here because it's important to win games. And he's done a great job of that."

Things continue to look optimistic for Jacobs with the Texans on the horizon. He's averaged nearly 150 rushing yards his past two games, and that's not accounting for Jacobs' evolved role in the passing game, notching 129 receiving yards with a 94.4 percent catch rate through five games.