Game Preview: Raiders back from the bye to take on the Texans

Oct 18, 2022 at 02:17 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) return home this week, welcoming the Houston Texans (1-3-1) to town.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playColor Analyst
TV: CBSGreg GumbelAdam Archuleta
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMCristian EcheverriaHarry Ruiz

Related Links

What to watch for

Sunday will be a battle of two teams looking to start their next stretch of football off on the right foot. Both are coming off their bye weeks well-rested and ready to improve their records. The Texans got their first win of the season right before the bye, defeating the Jaguars, 13-6.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have had time to digest and turn the page on a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. Both the Texans and Raiders have struggled early in the season and have lost multiple one-possession games. In fact, Houston has kept games close by holding its opponents to an average 19.8 points per game, ranked 13th among the league.

"They're good fundamentally, they tackle and they force turnovers," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday of the Texans defense. "They really put stress on you as an offense in terms of focusing on your fundamentals, in terms of getting positive plays, staying true to your assignment and taking care of the ball. If you don't focus for one second, the Texans are going to make you pay. They're well-coached and they stay true to their assignment. They play fast and they play hard. They play hard for Lovie Smith."

Matchup history

The Texans lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 7-4, since their first matchup coming in 2004. The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 27, 2019, where the Silver and Black lost 27-24 in Houston.

Current stats

The Raiders offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (360.6 yards per game), 11th in passing (239.2 ypg), 14th in rushing (121.4 ypg) and sixth in points (25.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 22nd in total defense (359.2 ypg), 24th in passing (256.0 ypg), tied for fifth in rushing (103.2 ypg) and 28th in points allowed (26.0 ppg).

The Texans rank 30th in total offense (291.2 ypg), 26th in passing (192.0 ypg), 22nd in rushing (99.2 ypg) and tied for 26th in points (17.2 ppg). Defensively, the Texans rank 31st in total defense (414.2 ypg), 23rd in passing (249.4 ypg), 30th in rushing (164.8 ypg) and 13th in points allowed (19.8 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs seven touchdown receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
  • Adams needs 86 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
  • QB Derek Carr needs 187 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs one rushing touchdown to tie for fifth all-time in franchise career rushing touchdowns.
  • Jacobs needs 112 rushing yards over the next two games to surpass Marcus Allen (3,688) for the most rushing yards in franchise history in a player's first 50 career games.
  • TE Darren Waller needs 39 receiving yards to move into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Dave Casper (3,294) and trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).

Related Content

news

Game Preview: First primetime matchup of the season on deck for Raiders

The Silver and Black now travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs for a final AFC West divisional game before the bye week.

news

Game Preview: Raiders primed for Week 4 divisional showdown against Broncos

The first divisional matchup at home for the Silver and Black is on deck.

news

Game Preview: Raiders hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans

The Raiders look to shake off their losses as they head to Nashville for a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Game Preview: Raiders welcome in Arizona Cardinals for Week 2 home opener

The Silver and Black host the Cardinals for the 2022 home opener in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

news

Game Preview: Raiders gearing up for season opener in Los Angeles

The Silver and Black start their prep for an AFC West divisional clash against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Raiders kick off Wild Card Weekend with match against Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders closed out the season with four straight wins and are now on to Cincinnati.

news

Game Preview: Raiders host Chargers for primetime season finale

The Raiders are gearing up for a divisional contest with big playoff implications.

news

Game Preview: Raiders still in playoff hunt as they travel to face the Colts

It's a must-win game Sunday for the Raiders in Indianapolis to continue the fight for a wild-card spot.

news

Game Preview: Can the Raiders sweep the season series against the Broncos?

With both teams at .500, Sunday is a pivotal matchup for the Raiders and Broncos.

news

Game Preview: Raiders prep for road tilt against Cleveland Browns

The Silver and Black are riding a two-game losing streak which they'll look to break as they get back on the road for Week 15.

news

Game Preview: Raiders ready for rematch against Kansas City Chiefs

The Silver and Black travel to KC hungry for a win over the AFC West division leaders.

Advertising