Game Preview: Raiders back from the bye to take on the Texans

What to watch for

Sunday will be a battle of two teams looking to start their next stretch of football off on the right foot. Both are coming off their bye weeks well-rested and ready to improve their records. The Texans got their first win of the season right before the bye, defeating the Jaguars, 13-6.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have had time to digest and turn the page on a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. Both the Texans and Raiders have struggled early in the season and have lost multiple one-possession games. In fact, Houston has kept games close by holding its opponents to an average 19.8 points per game, ranked 13th among the league.