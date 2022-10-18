Game Preview: Raiders back from the bye to take on the Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) return home this week, welcoming the Houston Texans (1-3-1) to town.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Greg Gumbel
|Adam Archuleta
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
Sunday will be a battle of two teams looking to start their next stretch of football off on the right foot. Both are coming off their bye weeks well-rested and ready to improve their records. The Texans got their first win of the season right before the bye, defeating the Jaguars, 13-6.
Meanwhile, the Raiders have had time to digest and turn the page on a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. Both the Texans and Raiders have struggled early in the season and have lost multiple one-possession games. In fact, Houston has kept games close by holding its opponents to an average 19.8 points per game, ranked 13th among the league.
"They're good fundamentally, they tackle and they force turnovers," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday of the Texans defense. "They really put stress on you as an offense in terms of focusing on your fundamentals, in terms of getting positive plays, staying true to your assignment and taking care of the ball. If you don't focus for one second, the Texans are going to make you pay. They're well-coached and they stay true to their assignment. They play fast and they play hard. They play hard for Lovie Smith."
Matchup history
The Texans lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 7-4, since their first matchup coming in 2004. The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 27, 2019, where the Silver and Black lost 27-24 in Houston.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (360.6 yards per game), 11th in passing (239.2 ypg), 14th in rushing (121.4 ypg) and sixth in points (25.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 22nd in total defense (359.2 ypg), 24th in passing (256.0 ypg), tied for fifth in rushing (103.2 ypg) and 28th in points allowed (26.0 ppg).
The Texans rank 30th in total offense (291.2 ypg), 26th in passing (192.0 ypg), 22nd in rushing (99.2 ypg) and tied for 26th in points (17.2 ppg). Defensively, the Texans rank 31st in total defense (414.2 ypg), 23rd in passing (249.4 ypg), 30th in rushing (164.8 ypg) and 13th in points allowed (19.8 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs seven touchdown receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
- Adams needs 86 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
- QB Derek Carr needs 187 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs one rushing touchdown to tie for fifth all-time in franchise career rushing touchdowns.
- Jacobs needs 112 rushing yards over the next two games to surpass Marcus Allen (3,688) for the most rushing yards in franchise history in a player's first 50 career games.
- TE Darren Waller needs 39 receiving yards to move into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Dave Casper (3,294) and trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).