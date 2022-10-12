By the Numbers: Recapping the Raiders' top stats at the bye week

Through five games, the Raiders have done a lot of good things, and the numbers can prove it.
The Silver and Black are among the top offenses in the league, ranked in the top 10 in points scored, points per game and receiving touchdowns. Additionally, Derek Carr just passed the 200 career touchdown mark against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday – making him the first quarterback in franchise history to reach the milestone.
Here are a few numbers that showcase some of the successful things the Raiders have accomplished this season, as they go into their bye week.
2
Maxx Crosby is leading the league in not one, but two defensive categories after five weeks.
The edge rusher has set the tone for the Raiders defense, continuing to build upon his breakout 2021 season. The soon-to-be father currently leads the NFL in tackles for loss (11) and is tied for first in sacks (6.0).
327
Josh Jacobs has been a difficult man to get down on the ground this season.
He's currently third in the NFL in rushing yards (490) and fifth in carries (91). However, what's even more impressive is his league-leading 327 rushing yards after contact. After having a mild start to season, the 2020 Pro Bowler rushed for over 140 yards in Weeks 4 and 5, breaking his career-high for rushing yards in a game in both contests.
He's the third Raiders RB to have back-to-back games of 140-plus yards, joining Marcus Allen (1985) and Bo Jackson (1989).
15
Statistically speaking, Daniel Carlson has been perfect this season.
Carlson is one of six kickers who hasn't missed a field goal this season, as he's 15-for-15 for the year, and 4-for-4 beyond 50 yards. Dating back to Week 8 last season, he's made 38 straight field goals, which is the longest active streak and pushing toward Adam Vinatieri's all-time record for most consecutive field goals made (44).
5
Davante Adams hasn't had any problems continuing to find the end zone in a new uniform.
The All-Pro receiver has five touchdown receptions – which is a team high and is tied for second most in the NFL. His now 75 career touchdowns since 2015 are the most of any receiver in that span.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.