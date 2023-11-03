Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 03, 2023 at 04:51 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's The Guy?

Saquon Barkley is the straw that stirs the drink for the Giants. The two-time Pro Bowler and 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year is a dynamic playmaker with the potential to produce big plays as a runner/receiver on the perimeter. The sixth-year pro has notched 20-plus touches in each of the Giants' last three games, including a 36-carry, 128-yard effort against the New York Jets in Week 8. If No. 26 gets it going, the Giants can control the clock and make life miserable for opponents unable to deal with their slow-down approach.

Know His Name

Kayvon Thibodeaux is as good as advertised as a pass-rusher/playmaker off the edge. The second-year pro leads the Giants with 8.5 sacks, displaying outstanding first-step quickness and burst off the corner to pursue the quarterback. Though Thibodeaux is still polishing up his complementary pass rush maneuvers, the former first-rounder is a difference maker with take over the game potential.

Don't Sleep On

Bobby Okereke is one of the best linebackers in football, but few observers know his name outside of New York. The fifth-year pro leads the Giants in tackles (73) and forced fumbles (two), exhibiting superb instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills. The fifth-year pro has flourished in Wink Martindale's aggressive scheme as a "see ball, get ball" defender on the second level.

Under Pressure

The pressure is on Daniel Jones to show the football world who he is. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound dual threat enters Week 9 with an upside-down touchdown-to-interception rate (two touchdowns; six interceptions) that leads to questions and concerns about his ceiling as a quarterback. Given another opportunity to show his ability to carry the load without a stellar supporting cast due to injuries, Jones must display more playmaking skills to convince Giants' coaches and scouts that he can get it done.

Matchup To Watch

Evan Neal vs. Maxx Crosby

The relentless pressure created by Crosby could force the Giants to put a tight end or running back in to help Neal win his matchup. Though the second-year pro will need to hold his own on a few one-on-one snaps, the Giants must control Crosby to have a chance of moving the ball against an energetic Raiders defense.

Offensive Strategy

As one of the most creative play-callers and play designers in football, Brian Daboll will likely urge offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to challenge the Raiders with exotic formations and personnel groupings to test the discipline and awareness of Patrick Graham's squad. From the unbalanced formations to the multi-tight end sets, the Giants will want to keep the Raiders guessing with hard-hitting runs from overload formations. How well the Raiders handle the constant shifts and wonky formations will determine whether the defense contains an offense struggling to put points on the board.

Defensive Strategy

The Giants defense creates chaos for opponents with blitzes and simulated pressures that stress quarterbacks from the opening snap to the final buzzer. Wink Martindale's clever tactics will test Aidan O'Connell's awareness and anticipation at the line of scrimmage. With turnovers ultimately deciding a contest's outcome, the Raiders and their young starter must be ready for a high-pressure approach from a savvy play-caller with a voluminous playbook.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Giants

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 9 matchup at Allegiant Stadium, take a look back at past matchups between the Silver and Black and the New York Giants.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) throws a 26-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) throws a 26-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Oakland Raiders guard/tackle John Vella (75) and center Jim Otto (00) block during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 32

Oakland Raiders guard/tackle John Vella (75) and center Jim Otto (00) block during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1973, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
Los Angeles Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 21, 1980, in East Rutherford, N.J.
3 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) makes a 37-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 21, 1980, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Stefon Adams (44) returns a kick off during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.
4 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Stefon Adams (44) returns a kick off during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.
5 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) and linebacker Jerry Robinson (57) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 24, 1989, in East Rutherford, N.J.
6 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end/linebacker Greg Townsend (93) and linebacker Jerry Robinson (57) line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 24, 1989, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Anthony Bell (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 4, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Anthony Bell (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 4, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 4, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 4, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) and linebacker Greg Biekert (54) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, November 12, 1995, in East Rutherford, N.J.
10 / 32

Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) and linebacker Greg Biekert (54) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, November 12, 1995, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) heads to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 31, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
12 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) heads to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at McAfee Coliseum, Saturday, December 31, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.
13 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.
14 / 32

Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders defensive back Tyvon Branch (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.
15 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive back Tyvon Branch (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders defensive back Mike Mitchell (34), linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) and defensive tackle Desmond Bryant (90) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.
16 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive back Mike Mitchell (34), linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) and defensive tackle Desmond Bryant (90) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
17 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
18 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Tracy Porter celebrates after returning an interception 43-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
19 / 32

Oakland Raiders defensive back Tracy Porter celebrates after returning an interception 43-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
20 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back/defensive back Taiwan Jones (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
21 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back/defensive back Taiwan Jones (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.
22 / 32

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 32

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 32

Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
26 / 32

Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) and linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 32

Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) and linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) rushing for a 9-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 32

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) rushing for a 9-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
29 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
30 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
31 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
32 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
