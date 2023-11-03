Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 9 vs. Giants

Saquon Barkley is the straw that stirs the drink for the Giants. The two-time Pro Bowler and 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year is a dynamic playmaker with the potential to produce big plays as a runner/receiver on the perimeter. The sixth-year pro has notched 20-plus touches in each of the Giants' last three games, including a 36-carry, 128-yard effort against the New York Jets in Week 8. If No. 26 gets it going, the Giants can control the clock and make life miserable for opponents unable to deal with their slow-down approach.