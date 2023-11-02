Versus: The quarterbacks of the offense and the defense will need to step up against Giants

Aidan O'Connell vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux

Aidan O'Connell was named the starting quarterback "going forward" by Pierce on Wednesday, saying he "gives us the best chance."

The rookie quarterback from Purdue has shown promise in limited action this season. After tearing up defenses in the preseason, he's appeared in two games in the regular season – going 34-of-52 for 313 yards, two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) and two interceptions.

In his first NFL start Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he made some tough throws to keep the Raiders in the game. However, pocket presence and holding on to the football were issues that plagued him.

He must clean up those issues with Kayvon Thibodeaux on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage. The Giants' second-year edge rusher from Oregon is leading the team in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (tied-10) with a forced fumble this season. Along with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Thibodeaux has been a bright spots in a Giants defense that's ranked 12th in fewest passing yards allowed per game.