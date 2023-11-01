Raiders-Giants Week 9 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders did not practice on Wednesday. Wednesday's report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|Right Groin
|LP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee/ankle
|LP
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Thayer Munford
|T
|Neck
|DNP
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Hand
|DNP
New York Giants:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs
|DNP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Graham Gano
|K
|Left Knee
|LP
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|LP
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|OLB
|Back
|LP
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|LP
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed