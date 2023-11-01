Raiders-Giants Week 9 Injury Report

Nov 01, 2023 at 12:41 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders did not practice on Wednesday. Wednesday's report is an estimate.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Daniel Carlson K Right Groin LP
Maxx Crosby DE Knee/ankle LP
Divine Deablo LB Ankle DNP
Nate Hobbs CB Ankle LP
Jakob Johnson FB Concussion DNP
Luke Masterson LB Concussion DNP
Thayer Munford T Neck DNP
Robert Spillane LB Hand DNP

New York Giants:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyrod Taylor QB Ribs DNP
Darren Waller TE Hamstring DNP
Saquon Barkley RB Ankle LP
Graham Gano K Left Knee LP
Evan Neal OT Ankle LP
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee LP
Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB Back LP
Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring LP
Daniel Jones QB Neck FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

