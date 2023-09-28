Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 4 at Chargers

The Chargers will attempt to provide Pipkins with plenty of assistance on the edges, but the veteran must hold his own against the Pro Bowl pass rusher on occasion to enable the team to release five eligible pass catchers into the route. The fifth-year pro is a crafty edge blocker with a bag full of tricks, but the one-on-one matchup against Crosby tilts in the Raiders' favor if the Chargers attempt to play the Pro Bowler one-on-one on key downs.