Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 4 at Chargers

Sep 28, 2023 at 03:12 PM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's the Guy?

Justin Herbert is a top 5 quarterback with prototypical physical dimensions, A-plus arm talent and outstanding athleticism. The fourth-year pro is playing the best football of his career with a completion rate (74.4%) and passer rating (112.9) that is significantly better than his career averages (67.4% and 97.2 QBR) in those categories. Considering his efficiency and effectiveness in slinging the ball all over the yard, the fourth-year pro is pushing to win MVP honors with his scintillating play from the pocket.

Know His Name

Joey Bosa could make a push for Defensive Player of the Year honors if the Chargers defense significantly improves throughout the season. Despite facing double teams and chip blocks on passing downs, the veteran has three sacks and is a persistent pest for quarterbacks off the edges. Given Bosa's 63.5 sacks in 87 games, the Raiders must monitor No. 97's whereabouts on every down.

Related Links

Don't Sleep On…

Tuli Tuipulotu has given the Chargers another dynamic pass rusher within the rotation. The rookie has tallied a pair of sacks in three games, displaying a combination of strength, power and explosiveness that overwhelms opponents on the edges. With Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa commanding attention as Pro Bowl-caliber pass rushers, the Chargers' 2023 second-round pick has exceeded expectations through the season's first quarter.

Under Pressure

With Mike Williams landing on IR, the Chargers will need Quentin Johnston to make critical contributions as he steps into the WR2/WR3 role. The rookie is averaging just 5.2 yards per catch on five receptions but entered the league regarded as an explosive deep ball threat based on his work at TCU. Johnston averaged 19.0 yards per catch over three seasons with the Horned Frogs, which reflects his big play ability as a vertical threat.

Matchup to Watch

Trey Pipkins vs. Maxx Crosby

The Chargers will attempt to provide Pipkins with plenty of assistance on the edges, but the veteran must hold his own against the Pro Bowl pass rusher on occasion to enable the team to release five eligible pass catchers into the route. The fifth-year pro is a crafty edge blocker with a bag full of tricks, but the one-on-one matchup against Crosby tilts in the Raiders' favor if the Chargers attempt to play the Pro Bowler one-on-one on key downs.

Offensive Strategy

New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has added some flash to an offense that was already a big play machine with Herbert at the helm. The creative playcaller has added more shifts and motions to the playbook to create and exploit favorable matchups on the perimeter. With Moore also mixing in enough runs to force defensive coordinators to defend a multi-dimensional attack, the Chargers can drop a 30-burger on any opponent when the quarterback is in rhythm.

Defensive Strategy

The defense has struggled defending the run and the deep ball, which is problematic for a unit that cannot keep scores down. If Brandon Staley can't fix the Chargers' most significant issues throughout the practice week, the Raiders should be able to feed Josh Jacobs early and often as part of a run-centric game plan that enables them to control the clock for four quarters.

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.28.23

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Mykal Walker (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Mykal Walker (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 4 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Connections: DeAndre Carter, former Charger and substitute teacher, on returning to California

"I wouldn't give that experience back for the world," the receiver said of his short stint as a substitute teacher in California.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Chargers senior writer Eric Smith

Get an insider's look at the AFC West rival.
news

Raiders support City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

 AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson engaged with veterans and members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League at one of their practices this week to encourage and provide advice.

Latest Content

audio

Jakorian Bennett continues to embrace the moment during his rookie season as a Raider | UFR

Sep 28, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with cornerback Jakorian Bennett about the first three weeks of the 2023 season, facing wide receiver Davante Adams in practice and learning from cornerback Marcus Peters on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'We know we haven't played our best football yet'

Sep 28, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the Raiders' quarterback room, facing the Chargers pass rush, running back Josh Jacobs and more.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.28.23

Sep 28, 2023

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 4 at Chargers

Sep 28, 2023

Given Joey Bosa's 63.5 sacks in 87 games, the Raiders must monitor No. 97's whereabouts on every down.
gallery

Photos: Raiders support the City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

Sep 28, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders joined veterans and members of the City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League during their practice to provide advice and encouragement to help them prepare for their upcoming regional tournament in Buffalo.
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 4 Injury Report

Sep 28, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
audio

Disguising coverages is key as Justin Herbert's arm gives him access to all levels of the field | RPN

Sep 28, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses preparing for the Chargers defense and quarterback Justin Herbert as the Raiders travel to Los Angeles for their upcoming Week 4 matchup.
news

Connections: DeAndre Carter, former Charger and substitute teacher, on returning to California

Sep 28, 2023

"I wouldn't give that experience back for the world," the receiver said of his short stint as a substitute teacher in California.
gallery

Photos: Season Ticket Member Appreciation

Sep 28, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted a fan fest for all Season Ticket, Suite and Loge members with on-field activities, tours around Allegiant Stadium, and opportunities to meet current players and alumni.
video

Robert Spillane still carries a chip on his shoulder in Year 6

Sep 28, 2023

Field reporter Jennifer Stehlin chats with linebacker Robert Spillane about his NFL career, defensive end Maxx Crosby, wearing the Silver and Black and more.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Chargers senior writer Eric Smith

Sep 28, 2023

Get an insider's look at the AFC West rival.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school football teams

Sep 28, 2023

The Raiders visited Green Valley High School and Durango High School to hype the teams up for their matchup this week.
View All
Advertising