By the Numbers: Offensive outpouring leads to a Sunday Night Football classic

The Las Vegas Raiders put on a show against the Kansas City Chiefs, but sadly the Silver and Black's division rival made a couple more plays to come away with the win. The outcome of the game will appear in the wins and losses column, but it shouldn't reflect poorly on the effort put forth by the Raiders. From opening kickoff to final whistle, Head Coach Jon Gruden and his team battled with the reigning Super Bowl champs and delivered several memorable moments on Sunday Night Football. The final score of 35-31 will be what people remember most, but let's review some other noteworthy numbers from the Week 11 showdown.

824 - Sunday's game was an offensive slugfest, both the Raiders and the Chiefs combined for 824 total yards, which made for a highly entertaining game.

6.4 - Las Vegas averaged 6.4 yards per play, while Kansas City averaged 6.3 yards per play. The ability to gain chunk yards was a common theme for both teams on Sunday.

80% - The Raiders converted on four of their five red-zone trips and so did the Chiefs, but it's to be noted though, Kansas City's failed red-zone trip resulted in an interception. Patrick Mahomes has only thrown two interceptions this year and both have been against the Raiders.

0 - Against a stout Chiefs defensive line, Raiders center Rodney Hudson could be heard on the broadcast identifying blitz pickups, communicating with the rest of the line to keep Derek Carr protected. Carr wasn't sacked all night and was hit just once in 60 minutes of action.

8.9 - The Chiefs have unprecedented speed at their skill positions and are known for stretching the field, but the Raiders accumulated more yards per pass (8.9) than the Chiefs (7.7). Carr wasn't afraid to push the ball downfield and he hasn't been all season, which is a pleasant sight for all.

8 - The Raiders won the penalty battle against the Chiefs who were tagged with 10, but Gruden can't be pleased with those eight penalties, especially because a couple resulted in momentum-changing plays.

32:05 - Typically, it's the Raiders who are known for eating up the clock and controlling the tempo, but the Chiefs owned the time of possession with 32 minutes and five seconds. Both teams finished the game with nine drives, but the Chiefs were able to stretch theirs a bit longer.

25,000 - On the opening drive of the game, Carr connected with Darren Waller and Nelson Agholor on 26-yard and 29-yard passes, which brought his career passing total to 25,000 yards. Ken Stabler owns the franchise record with 27,938 passing yards, but I expect Carr to eclipse that mark in the near future.

88 - Speaking of Waller and Agholor, both finished the game with 88 receiving yards to lead all Raiders and each found the end zone.

10 - Johnathan Abram is making it a habit of leading the Raiders in tackles and he did it once again in Week 11, racking up 10 tackles.

5 - Defensively, the Raiders did an excellent job of getting their hands in passing lanes and forcing the Chiefs' receivers to make contested catches. The unit totaled five passes defensed against a team that's known for creating separation.