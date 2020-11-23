By the Numbers: Offensive outpouring leads to a Sunday Night Football classic

Nov 23, 2020 at 09:45 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders put on a show against the Kansas City Chiefs, but sadly the Silver and Black's division rival made a couple more plays to come away with the win. The outcome of the game will appear in the wins and losses column, but it shouldn't reflect poorly on the effort put forth by the Raiders. From opening kickoff to final whistle, Head Coach Jon Gruden and his team battled with the reigning Super Bowl champs and delivered several memorable moments on Sunday Night Football. The final score of 35-31 will be what people remember most, but let's review some other noteworthy numbers from the Week 11 showdown.

824 - Sunday's game was an offensive slugfest, both the Raiders and the Chiefs combined for 824 total yards, which made for a highly entertaining game.

6.4 - Las Vegas averaged 6.4 yards per play, while Kansas City averaged 6.3 yards per play. The ability to gain chunk yards was a common theme for both teams on Sunday.

80% - The Raiders converted on four of their five red-zone trips and so did the Chiefs, but it's to be noted though, Kansas City's failed red-zone trip resulted in an interception. Patrick Mahomes has only thrown two interceptions this year and both have been against the Raiders.

0 - Against a stout Chiefs defensive line, Raiders center Rodney Hudson could be heard on the broadcast identifying blitz pickups, communicating with the rest of the line to keep Derek Carr protected. Carr wasn't sacked all night and was hit just once in 60 minutes of action.

8.9 - The Chiefs have unprecedented speed at their skill positions and are known for stretching the field, but the Raiders accumulated more yards per pass (8.9) than the Chiefs (7.7). Carr wasn't afraid to push the ball downfield and he hasn't been all season, which is a pleasant sight for all.

8 - The Raiders won the penalty battle against the Chiefs who were tagged with 10, but Gruden can't be pleased with those eight penalties, especially because a couple resulted in momentum-changing plays.

32:05 - Typically, it's the Raiders who are known for eating up the clock and controlling the tempo, but the Chiefs owned the time of possession with 32 minutes and five seconds. Both teams finished the game with nine drives, but the Chiefs were able to stretch theirs a bit longer.

25,000 - On the opening drive of the game, Carr connected with Darren Waller and Nelson Agholor on 26-yard and 29-yard passes, which brought his career passing total to 25,000 yards. Ken Stabler owns the franchise record with 27,938 passing yards, but I expect Carr to eclipse that mark in the near future.

88 - Speaking of Waller and Agholor, both finished the game with 88 receiving yards to lead all Raiders and each found the end zone.

10 - Johnathan Abram is making it a habit of leading the Raiders in tackles and he did it once again in Week 11, racking up 10 tackles.

5 - Defensively, the Raiders did an excellent job of getting their hands in passing lanes and forcing the Chiefs' receivers to make contested catches. The unit totaled five passes defensed against a team that's known for creating separation.

Here are the playtime percentages from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup:

Table inside Article
Player Position Offense Defense Special Teams
D Good G 59 - 100% 5 - 19%
G Jackson G 59 - 100% 5 - 19%
K Miller T 59 - 100% 5 - 19%
B Parker T 59 - 100% 5 - 19%
R Hudson C 59 - 100%
D Carr QB 59 - 100%
D Waller TE 55 - 93%
N Agholor WR 44 - 75%
J Jacobs RB 44- 75%
J Witten TE 33 - 56%
H Ruggs III WR 32 - 54% 6 - 23%
A Ingold FB 20 - 34% 8 - 31%
H Renfrow WR 20 - 34% 2 - 8%
F Moreau TE 17 - 29% 15 - 58%
D Booker RB 15 - 25%
B Edwards WR 9 - 15%
Z Jones WR 5 - 8%
D Carrier TE 1 - 2% 21 - 81%
T Mullen CB 78 - 100% 5 - 19%
N Morrow LB 78 - 100% 2 - 8%
J Abram S 76 - 97% 7 - 27%
N Kwiatkoski LB 76 - 97% 5 - 19%
D Arnette CB 71 - 91%
N Lawson CB 69 - 88% 11 - 42%
M Crosby DE 69 - 88% 5 - 19%
C Nassib DE 60 - 77% 2 - 8%
M Collins DT 54 - 69% 5 - 19%
J Heath S 50 - 64% 21 - 81%
J Hankins DT 42 - 54% 5 - 19%
A Key DE 36 - 46%
E Harris S 24 - 31% 19 - 73%
D Irving DE 18 - 23% 3 - 12%
K Vickers DT 18 - 23%
I Johnson CB 13 - 17% 2 - 8%
C Smith DE 13 - 17%
K Wilber LB 9 - 12% 21 - 81%
A Robertson CB 2 - 3%
R McMillan LB 1 - 1% 21 - 81%
D Leavitt S 16 - 62%
K Nixon CB 16 - 62%
J White LB 13 - 50%
D Carlson K 11 - 42%
T Sieg LS 7 - 27%
A Cole P 7 - 27%
P Omameh G 5 - 19%
A James C 3 - 12%
J Jones-Smith T 2 - 8%

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chiefs - Week 11

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

A view of Allegiant Stadium, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 76

A view of Allegiant Stadium, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
3 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 76

The Las Vegas Raiders tight ends huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
11 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 76

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
20 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
23 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
24 / 76

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
25 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
29 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
30 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
31 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
32 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
33 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
35 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
36 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
37 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
39 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
40 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
41 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
42 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
43 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
44 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
45 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
46 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
47 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
48 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
49 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
51 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
52 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
53 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
54 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
55 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
56 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
57 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
58 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
59 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
60 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
61 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
62 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
63 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
64 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
65 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
66 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
67 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
68 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
69 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
70 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
71 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
72 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
74 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
75 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
76 / 76

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

