By the Numbers: Raiders' loss to the Falcons will be one to forget

Nov 30, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons is a game they'll try to forget.

On the road, the Silver and Black fell to the Falcons 43-6. Marred by numerous turnovers and penalties, the Raiders played a sloppy game and Head Coach Jon Gruden is going to have a lot of tape to review before Week 13. On the bright side, the Raiders still sit above .500 with a record of 6-5 and they'll get a road date against the winless New York Jets next week. Before the team looks to get back on track, let's take a break down this week's edition of By the Numbers.

5 - The Raiders hurt themselves on Sunday, coughing up five turnovers (four fumbles and one interception). With that many turnovers, mounting a comeback becomes nearly impossible. Ball security will be hammered home in the meetings this week.

11 - As if the turnovers weren't bad enough, the Raiders were tagged with 11 penalties, totaling 141 yards. There were several costly penalties that nullified what would've been game-changing plays for the Raiders, such as Nick Kwiatkoski's interception, which was called back.

13 - Moving the chains was difficult all afternoon, as the Raiders picked up 13 first downs, 10 less than the Falcons.

304 - The Falcons finished with 304 total yards of offense, which might not seem like a lot, but it's only because the Raiders continued to give them excellent field position due to the turnovers.

5 - Derek Carr was sacked three times and under duress all game, facing pressure from all angles. The box score says Carr was responsible for three fumbles, but two of them weren't his fault, as the pocket collapsed and a defender caught him from behind. Once Nathan Peterman entered the game, he was sacked an additional two times.

7 - The Raiders are known for dominating the time of possession with the run game, but the team's ground attack never got going on Sunday. Due to game flow, Josh Jacobs finished the game with seven rush attempts and never had an opportunity to get rolling.

7 - Hunter Renfrow led all Raiders in receptions (seven), targets (nine), and receiving yards (73).

125 - The Falcons capitalized on the Raiders turnovers by controlling the clock with a consistent run game. Ito Smith and Brian Hill worked in unison to total 120 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

10 - Linebacker Nicholas Morrow and safety Jeff Heath led all Raiders with 10 tackles each, and each added a tackle for loss. 

0-2 - The Silver and Black only made it to the red zone two times and on both trips the offense failed to find the end zone.

Here are the playtime percentages from Sunday's action:

Table inside Article
Player Position Offense Defense Special Teams
K Miller T 63 - 100% 2 - 6%
B Parker T 63 - 100% 2 - 6%
G Jackson G 63 - 100% 2 - 6%
R Hudson C 63 - 100%
D Waller TE 61 - 97%
D Good G 59 - 94% 2 - 6%
D Carr QB 52 - 83%
H Ruggs III WR 42 - 67% 10 - 30%
N Agholor WR 42 - 67%
H Renfrow WR 41 - 65% 3 - 9%
J Jacobs RB 38 - 60%
D Booker RB 22 - 35% 2 - 6%
B Edwards WR 19 - 30%
J Witten TE 17 - 27%
Z Jones WR 13 - 21%
A Ingold FB 11 - 17% 16 - 48%
N Peterman QB 11 - 17%
F Moreau TE 8 - 13% 20 - 61%
P Omameh G 4 - 6% 2 - 6%
D Carrier TE 1 - 2% 23 - 70%
N Morrow LB 77 - 99% 17 - 52%
J Abram S 75 - 96% 3 - 9%
J Heath S 73 - 94% 16 - 48%
M Crosby DE 68 - 87% 9 - 27%
T Mullen CB 62 - 79% 3 - 9%
N Kwiatkoski LB 61 - 78% 9 - 27%
I Johnson CB 60 - 77%
C Nassib DE 57 - 73% 2 - 6%
J Hankins DT 53 - 68% 9 - 27%
N Lawson CB 49 - 63% 16 - 48%
M Collins DT 48 - 62% 6 - 18%
C Littleton LB 45 - 58% 4 - 12%
A Key DE 33 - 42% 8 - 24%
K Nixon CB 29 - 37% 28 - 85%
K Vickers DT 18 - 23% 11 - 33%
C Smith DE 17 - 22%
M Hurst DT 16 - 21% 3 - 9%
D Arnette CB 8 - 10%
E Harris S 4 - 5% 21 - 64%
D Leavitt S 3 - 4% 31 - 94%
R McMillan LB 1 - 1% 31 - 94%
K Wilber LB 1 - 1% 31 - 94%
A Cole P 7 - 21%
T Sieg LS 7 - 21%
D Carlson K 5 - 15%
A James C 2 - 6%

