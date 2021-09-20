By The Numbers: The Raiders excelled in all three phases of the game against the Steelers

11

The duo of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue have been something to marvel at so far this season.

After both receiving 90-plus PFF grades for their play against Lamar Jackson, they continued to turn up the volume on Ben Roethlisberger. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the duo combined for 11 quarterback pressures Sunday. The consistent pressure led to Roethlisberger overthrowing a pass down the field that was intercepted by Trayvon Mullen Jr. in the first quarter. Crosby and Ngakoue have combined for 26 pressures this season.

It was a no fly zone on Casey Hayward Jr.﻿'s side of the field.

The All-Pro cornerback has shown his worth to this Gus Bradley-led defense so far. No. 29 had two pass deflections that were almost interceptions in his matchup with Chase Claypool on Sunday. In his 36 coverage snaps against the Steelers, Hayward allowed zero completions, nor has he allowed a completion in the five targets that have come in his direction this season. Currently, he has a 90.2 PFF coverage grade this season.