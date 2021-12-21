By the Numbers: The Raiders offense got it done when it mattered the most

It was certainly an all-around effort for the Raiders to claim their seventh win of the season and stay in playoff contention.
While the defense delivered with a shoutout in the first half, the Browns offense scored 14 unanswered points and put the Silver and Black on the ropes. With the arm of Derek Carr, the hands of Zay Jones and the leg of Daniel Carlson, the Raiders were able to pick up a win on the road in Cleveland.
Here are a few numbers on offense that help break down the close finish.
236
Derek Carr was able to win his first game this season without having to throw for over 300 passing yards. Before the Raiders win vs. the Browns, Carr was 6-0 in games in which he met the 300-yard threshold, and 0-7 in games below 300 passing yards. His 236 yards and touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards helped him snap the cold streak.
4
With Monday's game, Carr broke another milestone that matches his jersey number. He surpassed the 4,000 passing yards mark on the season, making it his fourth consecutive season of throwing over 4,000 yards. The only other Raiders quarterbacks to throw for over 4,000 yards in a single season were Carson Palmer and 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon.
28
With the come from behind win in Cleveland, Carr notched the 28th fourth-quarter comeback win in his career. That is the tied for the most for a quarterback in the league since Carr was drafted in 2014. No. 4 drove the ball down the field 41 yards on the last drive with five completed passes to Zay Jones, Foster Moreau and Josh Jacobs. It got the Raiders into position for Daniel Carlson to knock down the game-winning 48-yard field goal.
"With Daniel [Carlson], I always think around the 35 [yard line] and if it's a little bit farther than that, I still think he can make it, obviously," Carr said postgame. "He shows it all the time. If I can help him out with an easy completion, depending on time and timeouts and all that kind of stuff. Algorithms, I guess, going through my head and trying to figure out decisions and all that kind of stuff."
67
Zay Jones had arguably his most productive game as a Raider against the Browns. The receiver was the team leader in receiving yards (67) and second in catches (six). Both stats were the most he's had in a game since he joined the Silver and Black in 2019.
"It just showed me that Derek had a lot of confidence in me," said Jones. "Just a trust and belief in my teammates. All across the board. ... Just trusting and believing that were are going to have an opportunity – no matter if it is 10 seconds, 30 seconds, whatever it takes to win a football game. Just stay alive and we are still in it."
View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.