By the Numbers: The Raiders offense got it done when it mattered the most

It was certainly an all-around effort for the Raiders to claim their seventh win of the season and stay in playoff contention.

While the defense delivered with a shoutout in the first half, the Browns offense scored 14 unanswered points and put the Silver and Black on the ropes. With the arm of ﻿Derek Carr﻿, the hands of ﻿Zay Jones﻿ and the leg of ﻿Daniel Carlson﻿, the Raiders were able to pick up a win on the road in Cleveland.

Here are a few numbers on offense that help break down the close finish.

236

Derek Carr was able to win his first game this season without having to throw for over 300 passing yards. Before the Raiders win vs. the Browns, Carr was 6-0 in games in which he met the 300-yard threshold, and 0-7 in games below 300 passing yards. His 236 yards and touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards helped him snap the cold streak.

4