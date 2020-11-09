By the Numbers: Three Raiders finish with double-digit tackles in 31-26 victory

What. A. Nail-biter.

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't make it easy on themselves, but they managed to pull out a close game against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, defeating them on the road 31-26. It came down to the final two plays of the game, both of which featured passes defensed by second-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson. While Johnson had the two biggest plays of the game, there were several highlights throughout the game.

Let's breakdown the Raiders' Week 9 win in another edition of By the Numbers.

34:14 - The Los Angeles Chargers controlled the time of possession by nearly 10 minutes, but the Las Vegas Raiders made the most of their opportunities and played efficiently.

26 - The Chargers had 10 more first downs than the Raiders, but only found themselves in the red zone four times. Again, the Chargers may have held the ball more, but they didn't capitalize on their chances, especially to end the game.

2 - While the Bolts won the TOP and first down battle, the Raiders were more disciplined throughout the game, only receiving two penalties to the Chargers' five.

2 - The Raiders also got after the quarterback more than the Chargers. Maxx Crosby and Carl Nassib both got home for sacks on the elusive Justin Herbert.

8.5 - Credit to the Raiders' offensive line, especially without Richie Incognito and Trent Brown, but Devontae Booker couldn't be contained against the Chargers. Rushing eight times, for 68 yards, which equates to 8.5 yards per carry.

133 - Booker and Josh Jacobs played an important role in the Raiders' win, combining for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

53 - Derek Carr's longest pass of the day was arguably his best play of the year. He moved out of the pocket, extending the play with his feet, pointed downfield to Hunter Renfrow and fired a perfect pass 53 yards.

98 - Carr completed 13 passes out of 23 attempts for 165 yards and two touchdowns, but 98 of those yards came on two pass plays. The first was a 45-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor and the second was the aforementioned 53-yard strike to Renfrow. Carr is pushing the ball downfield this season, much to the delight of Raider Nation.

13 - Nick Kwiatkoski is a difference maker when he's healthy and his 13 tackles led all defenders against the Chargers. The former West Virginia Mountaineer also came up with an unbelievable tackle, stonewalling Tyrod Taylor on a two-point conversion attempt.

12 - Lamarcus Joyner has played his tail off the past few weeks and notched double-digit tackles for the first time as a Raider.

10 - As if two Raiders finishing with double-digit tackles wasn't enough, add Johnathan Abram to the list. The former first-round pick was flying around as he typically does, making plays all over the field.

4 - Clelin Ferrell wasn't able to sack Justin Herbert, but the former Clemson Tiger had four quarterback hits and was in Herbert's face for most of the afternoon.