Competition has brought the best out of Byron Young, coming from an SEC powerhouse to the Raiders

Young had the unique experience of becoming acquainted with the Raiders coaching staff at the Reese's Senior Bowl, primarily working with Matt Edwards who served as the American Team's defensive line coach. Young said he loved working with Edwards in Mobile, Alabama, and is enthusiastic to arrive to the desert to meet the rest of his coaches and teammates.

"I would love it if I can go in and just really help improve the culture and continue to go in there and impact everybody in a positive way," said Young. "Like you said, I think they will be getting a great player, but also a current player who can transition into becoming a leader because they already have a line of great guys on the team like Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby, they drafted Tyree [Wilson] earlier. It's going to be a deep group of guys up there.