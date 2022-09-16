Carlos Santana to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Sep 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Santana

HENDERSON, Nev. – Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar Carlos Santana will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of this Sunday's regular-season home opener when the Raiders host Arizona at Allegiant Stadium as the Silver and Black commemorate Latino Heritage Month.

Santana headlined the halftime show last August when the Raiders welcomed fans to Allegiant Stadium for the first time. Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries. His music has been a fixture at Raiders games for decades and the chords of his music help make up the fabric of a Raiders gameday as his hit tunes have been both in-stadium and tailgate favorites.

Santana rose to fame in the late 1960s with his band Santana, which pioneered a fusion of rock 'n' roll and Latin American jazz. Its sound featured his melodic, blues-based lines set against Latin American and African rhythms played on percussion instruments not heard in rock, such as timbales and congas.  Carlos resides in Las Vegas, where he continues to entertain fans at his House of Blues residency.

"Mr. Las Vegas" Wayne Newton kicked off the Raiders' 2022 list of world-class artists to honor America when he was joined by the Las Vegas Academy Singers in the performance of our National Anthem prior to kickoff of the 2022 home preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, followed by singer/songwriter/actress Jordin Sparks, who handled those duties prior to the preseason finale against New England on August 26.

