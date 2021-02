Charles Woodson Seleccionado al Salón de la Fama 

1 / 25

Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.