Coach Gruden on Cliff Branch: 'It would be great to see him get in the Hall of Fame'

Branch was one of six players who were on all three Raiders' Super Bowl-winning teams. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection who recorded 8,686 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns over his 14-year career.

The wide receiver still holds the Raiders' record for longest pass play, when he caught a 99-yard touchdown in 1983 from Jim Plunkett. Branch is also the Silver and Black's third leading receiver behind Tim Brown and Fred Biletnikoff.

"I can't speak for John Madden or [Tom] Flores, or any of the guys who coached him, but I don't think you can measure his impact in catches in Pro Football Focus statistics," Gruden said. "He was a threat to go all the way, all the time, and if you didn't account for him, they were going to put a bomb on you. They were going to throw it.