Connections: 'Wonder Twins' Adam Butler, John Jenkins return to Miami

The roles Adam Butler and John Jenkins have carved for themselves on the Raiders have been invaluable, and at times, underrated.

The two defensive tackles signed with the Silver and Black this offseason to lend veteran presence to a young defensive line room. While filling into as rotational pieces, their on-the-field production has spoken for itself, to the tune of a combined eight tackles for loss, three sacks and three pass deflections.

"They're both really good leaders on and off the field," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "Consistency in terms of they practice every day, they put in the work every day. In terms of Jenkins, he does his job. He knows his role and he does his job really well. He eats up the middle of the defense, he gets off of blocks, he pushes the middle of the pocket.