Daniel Carlson earns second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor this season

In honor of Daniel Carlson – Alexa, play "The Second Time Around" by Shalamar.
The Raiders kicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his Thanksgiving day performance in Dallas. Carlson went a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-of-3 on PATs, scoring 18 total points. He also connected on a 29-yard field goal in overtime to win the game – making it his second game-winning field goal this year. He also did it under less than ideal circumstances, due to his health prior to the game.
"I had a little food poisoning on Monday; aside from that, I was feeling pretty good," Carlson said after the game. "Just hitting the ball in pregame, I felt pretty confident. One kick at a time. Wherever the team is able to set me up, I have to go out there and do my job. The whole unit, all day, did a good job. They helped me out."
This marks the second time Carlson has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week this season, and the fourth time he has earned the honor over the course of his career.
More notes on Carlson:
- His five field goals made marked a new single-game career high.
- His five field goals made were tied for most in the NFL in Week 12.
- His 18 points scored marked a new single-game career high.
- His 18 points scored were tied for most in the NFL in Week 12.
- His 56-yard field goal marked a new career-long.
- His 56-yard field goal was the longest field goal made in Week 12.