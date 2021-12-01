Daniel Carlson earns second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor this season

In honor of Daniel Carlson – Alexa, play "The Second Time Around" by Shalamar.

The Raiders kicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his Thanksgiving day performance in Dallas. Carlson went a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-of-3 on PATs, scoring 18 total points. He also connected on a 29-yard field goal in overtime to win the game – making it his second game-winning field goal this year. He also did it under less than ideal circumstances, due to his health prior to the game.

"I had a little food poisoning on Monday; aside from that, I was feeling pretty good," Carlson said after the game. "Just hitting the ball in pregame, I felt pretty confident. One kick at a time. Wherever the team is able to set me up, I have to go out there and do my job. The whole unit, all day, did a good job. They helped me out."