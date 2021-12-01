Daniel Carlson earns second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor this season

Dec 01, 2021 at 05:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

In honor of Daniel Carlson – Alexa, play "The Second Time Around" by Shalamar.

The Raiders kicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his Thanksgiving day performance in Dallas. Carlson went a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-of-3 on PATs, scoring 18 total points. He also connected on a 29-yard field goal in overtime to win the game – making it his second game-winning field goal this year. He also did it under less than ideal circumstances, due to his health prior to the game.

"I had a little food poisoning on Monday; aside from that, I was feeling pretty good," Carlson said after the game. "Just hitting the ball in pregame, I felt pretty confident. One kick at a time. Wherever the team is able to set me up, I have to go out there and do my job. The whole unit, all day, did a good job. They helped me out."

This marks the second time Carlson has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week this season, and the fourth time he has earned the honor over the course of his career.

Related Links

More notes on Carlson:

  • His five field goals made marked a new single-game career high.
  • His five field goals made were tied for most in the NFL in Week 12.
  • His 18 points scored marked a new single-game career high.
  • His 18 points scored were tied for most in the NFL in Week 12.
  • His 56-yard field goal marked a new career-long.
  • His 56-yard field goal was the longest field goal made in Week 12.

Related Content

news

How to vote your favorite Raiders into the 2022 Pro Bowl

Raider Nation has until December 16th to rack up the votes for the best in the Silver and Black.
news

Game Preview: Raiders aim to snuff out a Washington Football Team on the rise

The Las Vegas Raiders return home to face another NFC East foe in Week 13.
news

Alec Ingold says he's 'in the lab starting today' as he rehabs from ACL tear

The Raiders fullback hopped on "Upon Further Review" to detail his early steps on the road to recovery following surgery.
news

Power Rankings: How the Raiders stack up after defeating the Cowboys

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 36-33 win over Dallas.
Advertising