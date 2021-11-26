Daniel Carlson takes a bite out of Cowboys, postgame turkey leg thanks to MVP performance

Daniel Carlson﻿'s name is becoming synonymous with the word clutch.

Thursday's 29-yard field goal that sealed a 36-33 win over the Dallas Cowboys was the fourth-year kicker's second OT game-winner this season, and there was never a doubt he would nail it.

"I knew they were going to try to ice him, but when I saw him talk to AJ [Cole] – he looked at AJ, and they both sit there like this [nodding], I said, 'Oh yeah, it's going in,'" Josh Jacobs said postgame.

Before that game-winner though, Carlson was stalled by two neutral zone infraction penalties, but didn't let it phase him.

"For me, it's just blocking it out and taking one rep at a time. ... It felt like an eternity out there, having to kick it – I think I kicked three of them," he said. "Really, I kicked two of them, one I was like, 'I might as well try to hit it and maybe even with a flag, it'll count,' so I kind of half kicked it. You know, trying to take them one at a time and seal the deal."