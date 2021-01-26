Daniel Jeremiah releases his list of the top-50 NFL Draft prospects

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (No. 21 overall)

Owusu-Koramoah is Jeremiah's pick to end up as a member of the Raiders in late April, and he has him just outside the top-20 prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. Notre Dame has a knack for breeding talented prospects at the linebacker position, and Owusu-Koramoah is no exception. During two seasons as a Golden Domer, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker registered 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

He's not your typical linebacker in stature, but Owusu-Koramoah is built for the modern-day NFL with his hybrid size and speed combination. The league requires linebackers to cover the new-age tight ends with speed and elite route-running skills. In a division that features arguably the best tight end in football, the Raiders need to find an answer to Travis Kelce. Owusu-Koramoah is capable of playing myriad positions and is dynamic when he drops in coverage.

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa (No. 35 overall)

Our third and final prospect we'll be analyzing is Daviyon Nixon out of Iowa — the Hawkeye state. The issue with the Raiders' defensive line last year wasn't that they struggled to force any push from the outside, it's that they struggled to get any sort of pressure on the outside and inside. Nixon is linked to the Raiders because the defensive line needs to improve at each position, but specifically the interior. Defensive end Maxx Crosby led all Raiders with 14 tackles for loss and linebacker Nicholas Morrow finished the season with eight. They're the only two Raiders who ranked in the top-100 players for that category.

The 300-pound behemoth is violent in the trenches with swim moves and clubs that'll leave you battered and bruised. His physicality, ability to clog running lanes, and fending off double teams make him a player that should rarely come off the field. Nixon boasts raw athleticism and even had a 71-yard pick-six against Penn State during his collegiate career. The Raiders need an electric playmaker in the middle of the line to impact the unit as a whole.