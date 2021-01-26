Daniel Jeremiah releases his list of the top-50 NFL Draft prospects

Jan 26, 2021 at 03:41 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
jeremiah-owusu-main-012621
Michael Ainsworth/AP Photo

No less than a week ago, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah dropped his first highly anticipated mock draft of 2021. It's no secret that mock drafts are fluid and change nearly every month, but Jeremiah is well-respected in the NFL community, and his predictions mean something. On the heels of his mock draft, he released his top-50 prospects Tuesday morning, and someone in the top-25 is a player he thinks could end up in the Silver and Black.

We won't go through each of his prospect evaluations, but let's check out some of the notable players who could be tied to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan (No. 18 overall)

General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden are well aware that there are areas of the defense that need to be bolstered in order for the team to succeed in 2021. Last season, the Raiders finished 29th in sacks with a total of 21. In Jeremiah's mock, he didn't have him going to Mayock and Gruden with the No. 17 pick, but he does believe he'll be there if they decide to take him.

Paye offers prototypical speed and size to match up with offensive linemen at the NFL level. During his time at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh's staff moved him around the defensive line, but he did his best work when he was flying off the edge. His explosiveness and his effort are two of his greatest attributes and would be welcomed with open arms on the Raiders.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (No. 21 overall)

Owusu-Koramoah is Jeremiah's pick to end up as a member of the Raiders in late April, and he has him just outside the top-20 prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. Notre Dame has a knack for breeding talented prospects at the linebacker position, and Owusu-Koramoah is no exception. During two seasons as a Golden Domer, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker registered 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

He's not your typical linebacker in stature, but Owusu-Koramoah is built for the modern-day NFL with his hybrid size and speed combination. The league requires linebackers to cover the new-age tight ends with speed and elite route-running skills. In a division that features arguably the best tight end in football, the Raiders need to find an answer to Travis Kelce. Owusu-Koramoah is capable of playing myriad positions and is dynamic when he drops in coverage.

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa (No. 35 overall)

Our third and final prospect we'll be analyzing is Daviyon Nixon out of Iowa — the Hawkeye state. The issue with the Raiders' defensive line last year wasn't that they struggled to force any push from the outside, it's that they struggled to get any sort of pressure on the outside and inside. Nixon is linked to the Raiders because the defensive line needs to improve at each position, but specifically the interior. Defensive end Maxx Crosby led all Raiders with 14 tackles for loss and linebacker Nicholas Morrow finished the season with eight. They're the only two Raiders who ranked in the top-100 players for that category.

The 300-pound behemoth is violent in the trenches with swim moves and clubs that'll leave you battered and bruised. His physicality, ability to clog running lanes, and fending off double teams make him a player that should rarely come off the field. Nixon boasts raw athleticism and even had a 71-yard pick-six against Penn State during his collegiate career. The Raiders need an electric playmaker in the middle of the line to impact the unit as a whole.

Jeremiah's list of prospects features the usual suspects (Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Devonta Smith), but if you'd like to see the full breakdown, click here.

Photos: NFL.com's Top 50 Draft Prospects 2021 Draft

View the top 50 prospects leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

QB Trevor Lawrence - Clemson
1 / 50

QB Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
WR Ja'Marr Chase - LSU
2 / 50

WR Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

John Bazemore/Associated Press
TE Kyle Pitts - Florida
3 / 50

TE Kyle Pitts - Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press
QB Zach Wilson - BYU
4 / 50

QB Zach Wilson - BYU

Steve Conner/Associated Press
CB Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech
5 / 50

CB Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
OT Rashawn Slater - Northwestern
6 / 50

OT Rashawn Slater - Northwestern

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
WR DeVonta Smith - Alabama
7 / 50

WR DeVonta Smith - Alabama

Michael Woods/Associated Press
WR Jaylen Waddle - Alabama
8 / 50

WR Jaylen Waddle - Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
LB Micah Parsons - Penn State
9 / 50

LB Micah Parsons - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
OT Penei Sewell - Oregon
10 / 50

OT Penei Sewell - Oregon

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
QB Trey Lance - North Dakota State
11 / 50

QB Trey Lance - North Dakota State

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
QB Justin Fields - Ohio State
12 / 50

QB Justin Fields - Ohio State

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
EDGE Gregory Rousseau - Miami
13 / 50

EDGE Gregory Rousseau - Miami

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC
14 / 50

OT Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
CB Patrick Surtain II - Alabama
15 / 50

CB Patrick Surtain II - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig - TCU
16 / 50

S Trevon Moehrig - TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
RB Travis Etienne - Clemson
17 / 50

RB Travis Etienne - Clemson

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
EDGE Kwity Paye - Michigan
18 / 50

EDGE Kwity Paye - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
EDGE Jaelan Phillips - Miami
19 / 50

EDGE Jaelan Phillips - Miami

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
WR Kadarius Toney - Florida
20 / 50

WR Kadarius Toney - Florida

John Bazemore/Associated Press
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
21 / 50

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame

Matt Cashore/Associated Press
RB Najee Harris - Alabama
22 / 50

RB Najee Harris - Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington
23 / 50

DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
OT Jalen Mayfield - Michigan
24 / 50

OT Jalen Mayfield - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
CB Jaycee Horn - South Carolina
25 / 50

CB Jaycee Horn - South Carolina

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
LB Zaven Collins - Tulsa
26 / 50

LB Zaven Collins - Tulsa

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
EDGE Jayson Oweh - Penn State
27 / 50

EDGE Jayson Oweh - Penn State

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
OT Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech
28 / 50

OT Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech

Matt Bell/Associated Press
LB Nick Bolton - Missouri
29 / 50

LB Nick Bolton - Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
OT Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State
30 / 50

OT Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
WR Tutu Atwell - Louisville
31 / 50

WR Tutu Atwell - Louisville

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
EDGE Joe Tryon - Washington
32 / 50

EDGE Joe Tryon - Washington

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
QB Mac Jones - Alabama
33 / 50

QB Mac Jones - Alabama

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
RB Javonte Williams - North Carolina
34 / 50

RB Javonte Williams - North Carolina

Chris Seward/Associated Press
DT Daviyon Nixon - Iowa
35 / 50

DT Daviyon Nixon - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU
36 / 50

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
DT Christian Barmore - Ohio State
37 / 50

DT Christian Barmore - Ohio State

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press
TE Pat Freiermuth - Penn State
38 / 50

TE Pat Freiermuth - Penn State

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
CB Aaron Robinson - UCF
39 / 50

CB Aaron Robinson - UCF

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
CB Greg Newsome II - Northwestern
40 / 50

CB Greg Newsome II - Northwestern

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
EDGE Azeez Ojulari - Georgia
41 / 50

EDGE Azeez Ojulari - Georgia

Michael Woods/Associated Press
EDGE Patrick Jones II - Pittsburgh
42 / 50

EDGE Patrick Jones II - Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
WR Elijah Moore - Mississippi
43 / 50

WR Elijah Moore - Mississippi

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
OL Landon Dickerson - Alabama
44 / 50

OL Landon Dickerson - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
DT Marlon Tuipulotu - USC
45 / 50

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - USC

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
OT James Hudson - Cincinnati
46 / 50

OT James Hudson - Cincinnati

Drew Horton/UC Athletics
CB Eric Stokes - Georgia
47 / 50

CB Eric Stokes - Georgia

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
OT Dillon Radunz - North Dakota State
48 / 50

OT Dillon Radunz - North Dakota State

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
OT Liam Eichenberg - Notre Dame
49 / 50

OT Liam Eichenberg - Notre Dame

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo - Vanderbilt
50 / 50

EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo - Vanderbilt

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Mike Mayock details Senior Bowl prep, the future of the Raiders and more

The Las Vegas Raiders GM spoke with Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal on Upon Further Review regarding the 2021 NFL offseason.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft suggests the Raiders pick a linebacker No. 17 overall

The NFL Network draft analyst expects GM Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden to beef up the defense in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Matt Miller weighs in on early prospects for the Raiders at No. 17 in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2021 NFL Draft 100 days away, here are some prospects the Raiders should have their eyes on come April.
news

The Las Vegas Raiders secure 17th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 8-8 Raiders earned a mid-round pick in next April's draft with the rest of their selections to be announced later.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Obtienen la Selección 17 en el Draft 2021 

Con marca de 8-8, los Raiders obtuvieron una selección a mitad de la primera en el NFL Draft. El resto de las selecciones en el resto e las rondas se anunciarán después.
news

Lynn Bowden Jr. on his NFL role models, Derek Carr and which number he'll wear

The former Kentucky Wildcat participated in a Bleacher Report fan AMA.
news

Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins

He's far from the first fastest man in football to join the Silver and Black.
news

Draft Grades: Analysts weigh in on the Raiders' 2020 Class

It's been 48 hours since the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and the results from the eventful weekend have been marinating in the minds of analysts and fans.
news

Resumen del Draft 2020

Mayock hace recuento del NFL Draft 2020 y las expectativas a futuro.
news

Raiders Selecciona al Esquinero Amik Robertson

Con el turno 139 en general del NFL Draft 2020, los Raiders reforzaron la defensiva secundaria.
news

Raiders Seleccionan al Guardia John Simpson

Con el turno 109 en general del NFL Draft 2020, los Raiders reforzaron la línea ofensiva.

Advertising