Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft suggests the Raiders pick a linebacker No. 17 overall

Jan 22, 2021 at 04:12 PM
Kyle Martin

We learned a lot about the Raiders after their first season in Las Vegas: they have the talent to beat any team in the NFL, Derek Carr is playing the best football of his career, Darren Waller is a bonafide star, and the team is trending upward as a whole, but above all else, it became obvious what the team needs to address in the upcoming draft.

Defense. Defense. And more defense.

The Raiders' defensive struggles were prevalent all season long, ultimately leading to the firing of former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Recently hired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is inheriting a cast of young players with great potential, but draft analysts, such as well-respected NFL Network guru Daniel Jeremiah, believe General Manager Mike Mayock needs to give Bradley more to work with.

In Jeremiah’s first mock draft of 2021, he lists the potential picks of every team in the first round, featuring a few surprises. Many of the biggest names in the 2021 NFL Draft will be off the board by the time the Raiders on the clock at No. 17, but he thinks Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden could snag a dynamic playmaker for the middle of the defense.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame is widely regarded as a top-three linebacker in the upcoming draft, and there's a good chance he winds up in the Silver and Black. According to Jeremiah, "He can cover in the slot if needed and he's an excellent blitzer. The Raiders need to address the pass rush, too, and that could be an option here with this pick."

Last year, Mayock and Gruden revamped the linebacking corps with the additions of Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton and paired them with Nicholas Morrow (who continues to be slept on by the way). With a nearly nonexistent offseason, the unit struggled at times, but by the end of the year, the group appeared to be forming some synergy. However, the addition of Owusu-Koramoah could round out the linebacking squad.

Owusu-Koramoah played two seasons as a Golden Domer (junior and senior) and racked up 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one touchdown. At 6'2" and 216 pounds, the 21-year-old has a lean physique that translates to blazing sideline-to-sideline speed. His ability to cover, rush off the edge and overall versatility will make him a highly coveted pick, and the Raiders could be the beneficiaries.

Forecasting who the Raiders select with the No. 17 overall pick is anyone's guess, but Daniel Jeremiah is one of the most respected draft analysts in the business. A lot could change between now and the draft, but stay tuned to raiders.com for more updates regarding free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Top Shots: Raiders best celebrations of 2020

View the best celebration photos of the Raiders from the 2020 season.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after a 15-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) and tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) and tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) is congratulated by teammates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) is congratulated by teammates after a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 59-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 59-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 72-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 72-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after making a 72-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) after making a 72-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) is congratulated by defensive end Chris Smith (92) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) is congratulated by defensive end Chris Smith (92) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) is congratulated by cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) is congratulated by cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates on the sidelines after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) celebrates on the sidelines after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) is congratulated by teammates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) is congratulated by teammates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) is congratulated by long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) is congratulated by long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) recovered a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with Darren Waller after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with Darren Waller after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates with cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates with cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with defensive end Vic Beasley (51) after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with defensive end Vic Beasley (51) after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) celebrates with defensive end Vic Beasley (51) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) celebrates with defensive end Vic Beasley (51) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising