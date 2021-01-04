Darren Waller passes Tim Brown for most receptions in a season in Raiders history

Jan 03, 2021 at 04:25 PM
Raiders.com Staff
Darren Waller has officially etched his name into the history books.

In the final game of the regular season, No. 83 became the proud record-holder for the most single-season receptions in Raiders history, passing Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown with 105.

Just a week ago, Waller broke another record, passing Todd Christensen for the most single-season receptions by a tight end in team history. Christensen previously held the record with 95. It's early in his Silver and Black career, but it's already worth saying: Waller is entering the discussion of the best tight end in Raiders history.

This season, the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket has eclipsed 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season, hauled in more than 10 touchdowns, and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Truly remarkable stuff.

