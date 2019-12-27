Darren Waller wins Craig Long Award

Chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Oakland Raiders' media relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

Waller, who was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl last week, enters the regular-season finale with a team-high 84 receptions for 1,038 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first Raiders tight end since Todd Christensen in 1986 to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season and his reception total ranks third in franchise history among tight ends. He currently ranks third among NFL tight ends in catches and second in receiving yards. Originally a sixth-round draft pick out of Georgia Tech by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Waller was signed by the Raiders from the Ravens practice squad prior to Week 13 in 2018.