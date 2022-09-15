Davante Adams' jersey to be retired by Fresno State

The jersey retirement is a big deal to Adams, as Fresno State was one of the few schools to recruit him out of high school. After leaving his mark on the program, he went on to become a five-time NFL Pro Bowler and two-time Associated Press All-Pro First Team selection.

"Honestly, you have dreams and stuff like that, but that's a pretty specific dream right there," Adams said. "That's something I had on my mind at some point, but when you're playing, especially when you're in college, the focus is just to have a great time with your teammates, grow those bonds and try to win as many games [as you can].