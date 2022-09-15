Davante Adams' jersey to be retired by Fresno State

Sep 15, 2022 at 10:59 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Photo courtesy of Fresno State

The number 15 will now be immortalized by the Frenso State Bulldogs forever.

Nine years after playing his last game at Frenso State, Davante Adams will have his jersey retired, the university announced Thursday. The distinction is rightfully deserved by Adams, who compiled 3,031 receiving yards, 233 catches and 38 touchdowns in his two seasons as a Bulldog.

He is now one of nine players, including QB Derek Carr, to have their jersey retired by the school.

"We are honored to celebrate Davante Adams with this truly deserving tribute," Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey said. "Davante is one of, if not the most, dynamic playmaker we've ever had in our proud and historic football program. His accomplishments here at Fresno State, in addition to his on-going remarkable professional career, are truly commendable, but who he is as a person will continue to positively impact Fresno State for generations to come.

"We are excited to welcome Davante and his family back to Fresno State and his No. 15 jersey will be displayed proudly forever inside Valley Children's Stadium."

The jersey retirement is a big deal to Adams, as Fresno State was one of the few schools to recruit him out of high school. After leaving his mark on the program, he went on to become a five-time NFL Pro Bowler and two-time Associated Press All-Pro First Team selection.

"Honestly, you have dreams and stuff like that, but that's a pretty specific dream right there," Adams said. "That's something I had on my mind at some point, but when you're playing, especially when you're in college, the focus is just to have a great time with your teammates, grow those bonds and try to win as many games [as you can].

"To go to a great bowl game and do right by the organization was my biggest goal. So to have something like this come from the work we put in, it makes it all worth it."

