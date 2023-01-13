Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Daniel Carlson named to The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team

Carlson receives first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career after being named to the Second Team in 2021. He finished the season with 137 total points, tied for third most in the NFL, and scored 10-plus points in eight games, the most in the NFL and tied for most in a single season in Raiders history. His 34 made field goals were tied for second-most in the league, while he made an NFL-record 11 field goals from 50-plus yards.