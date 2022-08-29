Davante Adams lands at No. 7 on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022

Aug 28, 2022 at 06:39 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Davante100

Davante Adams checked in at No. 7 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022.

Last season with the Packers, Adams set franchise single-season records with 123 receptions and 1,553 receiving yards, while adding 11 TDs. The five-time Pro Bowler is the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs.

"In my opinion, he's the best receiver in the league right now that I've covered," said Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

This is Adams' fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list – which is voted on by current players around the league – and he is the fifth Raider to crack the Top 100 this year.

Adams joins his college teammate Derek Carr (No. 65), Chandler Jones (No. 62), Maxx Crosby (No. 59) and Darren Waller (No. 58).

Related Content

news

Raiders place three on Reserve/Injured list

Additionally, the team waived TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall.

news

Raiders' 2022 preseason stat leaders

A look at the leaders on the offense and defense for the 2022 preseason.

news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 23-6 win over the Patriots

The Silver and Black finished out the preseason with another win; take a look back at all the highlights.

news

Following their win over the Patriots, the Raiders have a long evaluation process ahead of them

The Las Vegas Raiders have some tough decisions to make after going undefeated in the preseason for the first time in franchise history.

Advertising