Davante Adams lands at No. 7 on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022

Davante Adams checked in at No. 7 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022.

Last season with the Packers, Adams set franchise single-season records with 123 receptions and 1,553 receiving yards, while adding 11 TDs. The five-time Pro Bowler is the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs.

"In my opinion, he's the best receiver in the league right now that I've covered," said Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

This is Adams' fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list – which is voted on by current players around the league – and he is the fifth Raider to crack the Top 100 this year.