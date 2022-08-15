Four Raiders named to NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022 list

Aug 14, 2022 at 09:15 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
Carr100_thumb_081422

The annual countdown of the greatest players in the NFL today has begun.

On Sunday evening, NFL Network revealed the first half of its The Top 100 Players of 2022 list – voted on by current players. However, the league gave a sneak peek by revealing QB1's rank during halftime of the Raiders-Vikings preseason game.

Derek Carr came in at No. 65, a return to the list for the fourth time in his career.

Joining Carr are edge rushers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, ranked at Nos. 62 and 59, respectively. Jones was last named to the list in 2020, while Crosby's No. 59 spot marks the first time in his career he's cracked the top 100, after a Second Team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl nod earned last season.

Darren Waller clocked in at No. 58, having also made the list the past two years.

The second half of the top 100 list will be released over the next two weekends – August 21 and 28 – on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

The Raiders offense clicked in preseason win against Vikings

The Silver and Black got solid production in the run and passing game in front of home crowd Sunday.

news

Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

A few observations from the Raiders' 26-20 win over the Vikings.

news

Halftime Report: Jarrett Stidham displaying his dual-threat abilities

The Las Vegas Raiders are up 10-6 over the Vikings at the half in Allegiant Stadium.

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders host their first game at Allegiant Stadium of the 2022 preseason this Sunday.

Advertising