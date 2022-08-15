Four Raiders named to NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022 list

The annual countdown of the greatest players in the NFL today has begun.
On Sunday evening, NFL Network revealed the first half of its The Top 100 Players of 2022 list – voted on by current players. However, the league gave a sneak peek by revealing QB1's rank during halftime of the Raiders-Vikings preseason game.
Joining Carr are edge rushers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, ranked at Nos. 62 and 59, respectively. Jones was last named to the list in 2020, while Crosby's No. 59 spot marks the first time in his career he's cracked the top 100, after a Second Team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl nod earned last season.
Darren Waller clocked in at No. 58, having also made the list the past two years.
The second half of the top 100 list will be released over the next two weekends – August 21 and 28 – on NFL Network.