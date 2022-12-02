Dave Ziegler is striving to build upon 'harmonious' atmosphere within the organization

"I think he should be Defensive Player of the Year," Ziegler said of Crosby. "Obviously, I'm biased, but behind the scenes ... he's a cornerstone and a foundational brick to this whole process and this whole team building piece. It's because of the work ethic, the unselfishness, the drive to get better every day, the humbleness to look at one's self and say, 'I need to get better in these three areas and I'm going to do whatever it takes to get better and improve.'

"That's why you've seen the growth in Maxx Crosby as the player. And he's grown on the personal side too in his tenure here since he's been in the league."

With six games left on the season, Ziegler keeps his hand on the pulse of both the present and the future of the team. He and his staff have kept active throughout the season of signing and trading for players that have bolstered the roster, while evaluating collegiate talent around the county as well.

While everyone in this league wants to win now, he's learned that consistency and continuity fuels success in the long run.

"There's a few things you have to have in place to build a championship caliber program that has some sustained success," Ziegler said. "Forget what happens on the field, the one thing you have to have that I saw in New England and a lot of other places. ... there's an harmonious relationship between the head coach and the GM, and the scouting and the coaching staff. If you don't have that relationship, it's going to be hard to win.