Pick Six: An 'antsy' Nate Hobbs could return to the field this Sunday

Dec 02, 2022 at 02:10 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Nothing was the same

A lot has changed since the first time these two teams met.

The Raiders opened up the 2022 season against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, and were narrowly defeated, 24-19. Both teams have had their obstacles to climb since, with 13 Chargers currently on injured reserve. As for the Silver and Black, they've had to learn the hard way how to close games. They surrendered 17-point leads in three of their losses this season, and six of their losses have been by one possession. The Raiders seem to now be finding their winning recipe in the clutch moments, with two straight walk-off touchdowns in overtime.

"You always come into a game week with an idea of what you want to try to do to achieve victory, and I think that was our first example of that in real live action," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said, reflecting on the season opener. "There were some things in that game that we certainly didn't do well enough to deserve to win. I think our team has learned over the course of three or four months here, we've got to do these things right, and that's the same with – like I said, every team has those, whatever they think is most important.

"Whether it's ball security, tackling, pass rush discipline, kick coverage, whatever it is, there's certain things in the game that you're going to place a little bit bigger emphasis on, and if you do them right, then you probably give your team a chance to win."

2. Status of Raiders' lead running back

Coach McDaniels said Friday he's "hopeful" that Josh Jacobs will be able to suit up this Sunday. The running back, who is coming off a historic performance against the Broncos, has been a limited participant in practice this week due to calf injury. However, with no setbacks, it's looking optimistic for the Raiders and he is listed as questionable to play.

"Walking doesn't bother me really," Jacobs said following Wednesday's practice. "It's just taking it day-by-day, for real."

Related Links

3. Grateful for another opportunity

Along with Josh Jacobs, things seem to be trending upward for cornerback Nate Hobbs to get back on the field.

Hobbs hasn't played in a game since leaving Week 5 against the Chiefs with a hand injury. He's been able to return this practice this week after an illness kept him out against the Seahawks. McDaniels expressed optimism that Hobbs could be activated by Sunday and play, with no one being more ready for his return than the cornerback himself.

"It just makes me real antsy to play," Hobbs said of being on injured reserve. "Watching my teammates every week lay it on the line, how hard they work week in and week out, it makes you want to help your teammates a lot. I'm just grateful I got another opportunity this week."

4. Old friends, new team

Jerry Tillery is a player to watch, as he's about to face his former team.

The defensive tackle, who was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2019, was waived by the team a few weeks ago. The Raiders claimed him and put him to work immediately. His interior pass rush has been beneficial in his two games in Silver and Black, as the defense has racked up six sacks in that span.

Getting pressure on Justin Herbert will be vital for the Raiders. The Chargers quarterback wasn't sacked in the Week 1 matchup. But this time around, Tillery could help make a difference in that regard.

5. 17 problems

Davante Adams was a problem for the Chargers defense Week 1, and has kept up the same energy throughout the entirety of the season.

The All-Pro receiver – who leads the team in receiving yards (999), catches (71) and touchdown grabs (10) – is one receiving yard away from reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the season. This would be his his fourth career season with 1,000 yards since 2018, tied for the second most in the NFL over that span. He'd also become the eighth player in franchise history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in 11 games or less.

In the season opener in Los Angeles, Adams recorded 10 catches, 141 receiving yards and a touchdown.

"I think we've come a long way. It's just about situational awareness more so than anything," the wide receiver said Thursday on the progression of his team since Week 1. "Not penalizing ourselves and putting ourselves in tougher down and distances. I feel like that's what we did this past game and that's why we performed the way we did on third downs. You make it a hell of a lot easier if you got two, three, four five, six yards to go, rather than 29. That makes a hell of a difference for yourself.

"We just got to be more disciplined and continue doing what we're doing."

6. The last time...

In case you forgot, the Raiders secured a playoff berth the last time the Chargers came to Allegiant Stadium.

Week 17, the Silver and Black were in a "win or go home" situation, and the same went for the Bolts. After 75 minutes of football, the Raiders came away with a 35-32 victory in the epic clash off the leg of Daniel Carlson as time expired in OT.

Practice Photos: Friday 12.2.22

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center to view the best photos from Friday's practice.

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46), cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46), cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 44

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 44

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: The battle of the Bartons highlights matchup in Seattle

Jackson Barton, Josh Jacobs and Nate Hobbs headline the top storylines to follow as the Raiders travel to Washington.

news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels focused on the task at hand as he returns to Denver

Six storylines to follow for the Raiders' second meeting with the Denver Broncos.

news

Pick Six: Who's in line to step up against the Colts this Sunday?

Here are six storylines centering around recent signings, injuries and the depth of the Raiders entering Sunday's contest at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Pick Six: What's changed since these two teams' preseason clash?

Six storylines to watch for after a week of practice in Sarasota, Florida, as the Raiders prepared for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to New Orleans Saints

The Silver and Black couldn't get going in Caesars Superdome, falling to the Saints 24-0.

news

Pick Six: The show must go on for Davante Adams

Davante Adams' health and the latest success of Josh Jacobs are included in Week 8's top storylines to follow going into New Orleans.

news

Pick Six: A McDaniels house divided this Sunday in Allegiant Stadium

Josh McDaniels has a home matchup against his younger brother's team in Week 7.

news

Pick Six: The Raiders' run attack, Maxx Crosby's baby watch and limiting Patrick Mahomes all headline Monday night's game

Here are six primetime-worthy storylines to keep up with going into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Pick Six: History has been kind to the Silver and Black in this AFC West rivalry

Here are six storylines worth keeping up with heading into Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Pick Six: The challenge of a Titans defensive line anchored by Jeffery Simmons

Here are six developing storylines to get you prepared for this Week 3 matchup between the Raiders and the Titans.

news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels going up against his 'good friend' Kliff Kingsbury

Six storylines to follow in all three phases of the game going into the Raiders' home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertising