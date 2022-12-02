Pick Six: An 'antsy' Nate Hobbs could return to the field this Sunday

1. Nothing was the same

A lot has changed since the first time these two teams met.

The Raiders opened up the 2022 season against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, and were narrowly defeated, 24-19. Both teams have had their obstacles to climb since, with 13 Chargers currently on injured reserve. As for the Silver and Black, they've had to learn the hard way how to close games. They surrendered 17-point leads in three of their losses this season, and six of their losses have been by one possession. The Raiders seem to now be finding their winning recipe in the clutch moments, with two straight walk-off touchdowns in overtime.

"You always come into a game week with an idea of what you want to try to do to achieve victory, and I think that was our first example of that in real live action," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said, reflecting on the season opener. "There were some things in that game that we certainly didn't do well enough to deserve to win. I think our team has learned over the course of three or four months here, we've got to do these things right, and that's the same with – like I said, every team has those, whatever they think is most important.