Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Injury Report

Nov 30, 2022 at 04:03 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, and the report is an estimate.

DT Andrew Billings, who left Sunday's game with a fibula injury, is listed as a limited participant, along with RB Brandon Bolden (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (calf), T Kolton Miller (shoulder) and DT Kendal Vickers (back).

TE Jesper Horsted was the only non-participant listed, due to a concussion.

"[T]his time of the year, you guys know, we're closing in on December here and I don't know that there's any player in the locker room that doesn't feel like he's got something," Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning. "And so, that's what makes these guys great, is they fight through a lot of stuff, and they spend a lot of time and effort to get themselves ready to go every week."

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Andrew BillingsDTFibulaLP
Brandon BoldenRBCalfLP
Darien ButlerLBElbowFP
Derek CarrQBBackFP
Duron HarmonSShoulderFP
Jesper HorstedTEConcussionDNP
Josh JacobsRBCalfLP
Kolton MillerTShoulderLP
Kendal VickersDTBackLP

Los Angeles Chargers:

For the Chargers, S Derwin James Jr. did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury. Also listed as non-participants are CB Bryce Callahan (groin), C Corey Linsley (concussion), T Trey Pipkins III (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).

OLB Khalil Mack was given a veteran's day of rest.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Nasir AdderleySThumbLP
Bryce CallahanCBGroinDNP
Michael DavisCBKneeFP
Derwin James Jr.SHipDNP
Corey LinsleyCConcussionDNP
Khalil MackOLBNIR-restDNP
Kenneth Murray Jr.LBWrstFP
Trey Pipkins IIITKneeDNP
Jamaree SalyerOLKneeFP
Mike WilliamsWRAnkleDNP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

