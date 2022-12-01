Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Injury Report

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, and the report is an estimate.
DT Andrew Billings, who left Sunday's game with a fibula injury, is listed as a limited participant, along with RB Brandon Bolden (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (calf), T Kolton Miller (shoulder) and DT Kendal Vickers (back).
TE Jesper Horsted was the only non-participant listed, due to a concussion.
"[T]his time of the year, you guys know, we're closing in on December here and I don't know that there's any player in the locker room that doesn't feel like he's got something," Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning. "And so, that's what makes these guys great, is they fight through a lot of stuff, and they spend a lot of time and effort to get themselves ready to go every week."
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Andrew Billings
|DT
|Fibula
|LP
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Calf
|LP
|Darien Butler
|LB
|Elbow
|FP
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Back
|FP
|Duron Harmon
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|Concussion
|DNP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Calf
|LP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|LP
|Kendal Vickers
|DT
|Back
|LP
Los Angeles Chargers:
For the Chargers, S Derwin James Jr. did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury. Also listed as non-participants are CB Bryce Callahan (groin), C Corey Linsley (concussion), T Trey Pipkins III (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).
OLB Khalil Mack was given a veteran's day of rest.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Thumb
|LP
|Bryce Callahan
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|Corey Linsley
|C
|Concussion
|DNP
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|Wrst
|FP
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|Knee
|DNP
|Jamaree Salyer
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed