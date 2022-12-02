Specialists with Special Causes: Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Trent Sieg using NFL's My Cause My Cleats to create awareness for causes close to their hearts

As for Cole, he is supporting the The Kenya Project, a nonprofit with a mission to provide resources and facilities for health, education and spiritual development to the children of Kenya. He's partnered with the foundation every season of his NFL career to date, as he would travel to Kenya for spring break in college to assist with the operations of their boarding school and orphanage.

"Everybody wants to look good on gameday, but at the end of the day looking good on gameday doesn't really mean anything," said Cole. "I hope people see the cleats and it causes them to have a little curiosity to go on and look up 'What cause is Trent representing? What cause is Daniel representing?' Maybe they end up on The Kenya Project's website [and] they end up sponsoring a child.

"For people to see these are very real organizations that we're passionate about, that we spend a lot of time, energy, focus, money on – just trying to do whatever we can. That's kind of my hope is that the cleats look awesome and it catches people eye ... and then maybe they can help support."

Sieg's cause is one with utmost personal meaning to himself and his family. The long snapper will be representing The Fletcher Foundation, which works alongside families after miscarriage and stillbirth, providing education and financial assistance. Before the birth of his son this past May, Sieg and his wife Carly suffered through two miscarriages.

"It's a great way to be able to reach out and show people what's important to us and really use our platform to help as much as we can," said Sieg. "It's something little, but it's something tangible that you can really see. You know that these specific cleats are going to go off and do something really well for a cause that's really near and dear to you once they're auctioned off.

"Or they can just mean a lot to somebody who's been through a lot or certain causes that we all want to support, and know that they're going to make a difference in the world."