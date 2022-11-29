Kicks with a Cause: Raiders lacing up for annual My Cause My Cleats campaign

When the Raiders run out onto the field at Allegiant Stadium next Sunday, many of them won't be sporting their usual cleats.
Instead, players will be wearing cleats with unique designs based on charities and nonprofits important to them.
Derek Carr will again honor Valley Children's Healthcare on his cleats, an organization close to his heart after his son's life was saved through emergency surgery at the hospital back in 2013.
Ten Raiders have chosen to raise awareness for cancer charities, including Andre James, whose father passed away from testicular cancer in 2018, and Brandon Bolden, who is a cancer survivor himself.
Started in 2016, My Cause My Cleats is a league-wide initiative that allows players to champion causes important to them with custom designed cleats.
After the game, players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid to win the cleats, with 100% of proceeds from sales go each player's respective cause.
Below is a full list of players and their cause/organization of choice. For more information on each cause, click here.
|Player
|Cause
|Organization
|Brandon Bolden
|Cancer Awareness
|American Cancer Society
|Matthew Butler
|Autism Awareness
|Daniel Carlson
|Pediatric Cancer Awareness
|A-Team Ministries
|Derek Carr
|Youth Health and Wellness
|Valley Children's Healthcare
|AJ Cole
|Social Justice
|The Kenya Project
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|Cancer Awareness
|Maxx Crosby
|Animal Justice
|Stand Up for Pits Foundation
|Divine Deablo
|Autism
|Organization of Autism Research
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Community Outreach
|Mission of Hope
|Nate Hobbs
|Intellectual Disabilities
|Mack Hollins
|Cancer Awareness
|Thumbs Up Mission
|Andre James
|Cancer Awareness
|American Cancer Society
|Jakob Johnson
|Youth Education
|Up Next International
|Malcolm Koonce
|Youth Health and Wellness
|Luke Masterson
|Environmental Conservation
|Captains for Clean Water
|Kolton Miller
|Children's Craniofacial
|Children's Craniofacial Association
|Foster Moreau
|Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Research
|No White Flags
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|Anti-bullying and Youth Education
|Cincinnati Youth Collaborative
|Denzel Perryman
|Autism Awareness
|Hunter Renfrow
|Cancer Awareness
|Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation
|Amik Robertson
|Cancer Awareness
|American Cancer Society
|Trent Sieg
|Miscarriage and Stillbirth
|The Fletcher Foundation
|Jarrett Stidham
|Childhood Cancer
|NEGU – Never Ever Give Up
|Roderic Teamer Jr.
|Epilepsy Awareness
|Project Purple Butterfly
|DJ Turner
|Cancer Awareness
|Kendal Vickers
|Suicide Prevention/Mental Health
|The Defensive Line Foundation
|Darren Waller
|Military Appreciation/Support
|USAA
