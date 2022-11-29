Kicks with a Cause: Raiders lacing up for annual My Cause My Cleats campaign

Nov 29, 2022 at 03:00 PM
When the Raiders run out onto the field at Allegiant Stadium next Sunday, many of them won't be sporting their usual cleats.

Instead, players will be wearing cleats with unique designs based on charities and nonprofits important to them.

Derek Carr will again honor Valley Children's Healthcare on his cleats, an organization close to his heart after his son's life was saved through emergency surgery at the hospital back in 2013.

Las Vegas Raiders

Ten Raiders have chosen to raise awareness for cancer charities, including Andre James, whose father passed away from testicular cancer in 2018, and Brandon Bolden, who is a cancer survivor himself.

Las Vegas Raiders

Started in 2016, My Cause My Cleats is a league-wide initiative that allows players to champion causes important to them with custom designed cleats.

After the game, players have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction where fans can bid to win the cleats, with 100% of proceeds from sales go each player's respective cause.

Below is a full list of players and their cause/organization of choice. For more information on each cause, click here.

PlayerCauseOrganization
Brandon BoldenCancer AwarenessAmerican Cancer Society
Matthew ButlerAutism Awareness
Daniel CarlsonPediatric Cancer AwarenessA-Team Ministries
Derek CarrYouth Health and WellnessValley Children's Healthcare
AJ ColeSocial JusticeThe Kenya Project
Lester Cotton Sr.Cancer Awareness
Maxx CrosbyAnimal JusticeStand Up for Pits Foundation
Divine DeabloAutismOrganization of Autism Research
Jermaine EluemunorCommunity OutreachMission of Hope
Nate HobbsIntellectual Disabilities
Mack HollinsCancer AwarenessThumbs Up Mission
Andre JamesCancer AwarenessAmerican Cancer Society
Jakob JohnsonYouth EducationUp Next International
Malcolm KoonceYouth Health and Wellness
Luke MastersonEnvironmental ConservationCaptains for Clean Water
Kolton MillerChildren's CraniofacialChildren's Craniofacial Association
Foster MoreauAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) ResearchNo White Flags
Thayer Munford Jr.Anti-bullying and Youth EducationCincinnati Youth Collaborative
Denzel PerrymanAutism Awareness
Hunter RenfrowCancer AwarenessDabo Swinney's All In Foundation
Amik RobertsonCancer AwarenessAmerican Cancer Society
Trent SiegMiscarriage and StillbirthThe Fletcher Foundation
Jarrett StidhamChildhood CancerNEGU – Never Ever Give Up
Roderic Teamer Jr.Epilepsy AwarenessProject Purple Butterfly
DJ TurnerCancer Awareness
Kendal VickersSuicide Prevention/Mental HealthThe Defensive Line Foundation
Darren WallerMilitary Appreciation/SupportUSAA

Photos: Raiders 2022 My Cause My Cleats

View the custom cleats Raiders players will be wearing for the NFL's 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign.

RB Brandon Bolden American Cancer Society
1 / 27

RB Brandon Bolden

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Matthew Butler Autism Awareness
2 / 27

DT Matthew Butler

Autism Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson A-Team Ministries
3 / 27

K Daniel Carlson

A-Team Ministries

Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr Valley Children's Healthcare
4 / 27

QB Derek Carr

Valley Children's Healthcare

Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole The Kenya Project
5 / 27

P AJ Cole

The Kenya Project

Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr. Cancer Awareness
6 / 27

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Cancer Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Stand Up for Pits Foundation
7 / 27

DE Maxx Crosby

Stand Up for Pits Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Divine Deablo Organization of Autism Research
8 / 27

LB Divine Deablo

Organization of Autism Research

Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Mission of Hope
9 / 27

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

Mission of Hope

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs Intellectual Disabilities
10 / 27

CB Nate Hobbs

Intellectual Disabilities

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Mack Hollins Thumbs Up Mission
11 / 27

WR Mack Hollins

Thumbs Up Mission

Las Vegas Raiders
FB Jakob Johnson Up Next International
12 / 27

FB Jakob Johnson

Up Next International

Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James American Cancer Society
13 / 27

C Andre James

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce Youth Health and Wellness
14 / 27

DE Malcolm Koonce

Youth Health and Wellness

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Luke Masterson Captains for Clean Water
15 / 27

LB Luke Masterson

Captains for Clean Water

Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller Children's Craniofacial Association
16 / 27

T Kolton Miller

Children's Craniofacial Association

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau No White Flags
17 / 27

TE Foster Moreau

No White Flags

Las Vegas Raiders
T Thayer Munford Jr. Anti-Bullying and Youth Health/Wellness
18 / 27

T Thayer Munford Jr.

Anti-Bullying and Youth Health/Wellness

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Denzel Perryman Autism Awareness
19 / 27

LB Denzel Perryman

Autism Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow Dabo Swinney's All-In Foundation
20 / 27

WR Hunter Renfrow

Dabo Swinney's All-In Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson American Cancer Society
21 / 27

CB Amik Robertson

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg The Fletcher Foundation
22 / 27

LS Trent Sieg

The Fletcher Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
QB Jarrett Stidham NEGU – Never Ever Give Up
23 / 27

QB Jarrett Stidham

NEGU – Never Ever Give Up

Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer Project Purple Butterfly
24 / 27

S Roderic Teamer

Project Purple Butterfly

Las Vegas Raiders
WR DJ Turner Cancer Awareness
25 / 27

WR DJ Turner

Cancer Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Kendal Vickers The Defensive Line Foundation
26 / 27

DT Kendal Vickers

The Defensive Line Foundation

TE Darren Waller USAA
TE Darren Waller USAA
27 / 27

TE Darren Waller

USAA

Las Vegas Raiders
