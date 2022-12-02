My Cause My Cleats: The Raiders' stories behind their shoes

WR Mack Hollins, Thumbs Up Mission: "My roommate in college, his brother passed away from brain cancer. ... His name is Keaton Coker. He wasn't able to verbally communicate as well. So whenever they would say, 'Hey Keaton, are you doing alright?' He'd give a thumbs up. The passion that he played with and the fight and the joy that he was able to pull out of football, they wanted to continue that on [with] the Thumbs Up Mission. ... I've been a part of Thumbs Up since its creation and I'll continue to be."